Voice of the People, Nov. 6, 2022

Grounded in fall color in the Pine Barrens

Fall foliage in the Pine Barrens probably does seem drab from a drone’s view. Mostly you’re seeing the tops of the tallest trees, pines and oaks: all green and brown. But hikers who walked the miles of trails and sand roads in Wharton, Byrne and Penn state forests, as well as Parker Preserve, were treated to a gloriously brilliant display of color this autumn, the best we remember in recent years. Besides the glowing reds, oranges and yellows, there have been touches of purple and yellow in the wildflowers, creating an awe-inspiring experience.

Any time hiking in the Pines is exhilarating, but this fall has been exceptional. Worth the effort to get the view from the ground.

Vera C. Stek

Egg Harbor City

Majority should prevail, end smoking in casinos

Well here we are again — another rally, another public display of the Casino Association of New Jersey disregarding the health and welfare of the frontline casino employees. A lot of casinos have banned smoking on the tables where dealers can’t move away, but Atlantic City casinos have disregarded this first step.

CEASE (Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects) has done its part in this fight. Over 50% of the state health committee, over 50% of the state Assembly, and over 50% of the state Senate are sponsors and co-sponsors of bills S264/ A2151, that would close the casino loophole once and for all. Gov. Murphy has shown a very public display of support as well.

So what gives? The workers aren’t asking for restitution, but a clear resolution. Isn’t that the human thing to do? Last time I checked, the meaning of a democracy meant that the majority rules. Isn’t that what we have here? So why haven’t the bills landed on Murphy’s desk? Let’s ask Senate President Scutari and Speaker Craig Coughlin.

What possible legal basis could there be for denying these workers this protection? With every day that passes more workers are diagnosed with health problems and I would never want to blame N.J. for their inaction.

Nicole Vitola

Seaville