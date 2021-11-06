Voice of the People, Nov. 6, 2021

After reading the recent commentary, “Religious freedom includes deciding on vaccines,” I had to ask myself, do people understand that America is at war, not just a political war, but spiritual as well? If we call ourselves believers and let emotions and conscience dictate getting the vaccine, others might get sick. Then would we be ignoring the commandment to love your neighbor as yourself? In the story of Adam and Eve in the Bible, did not Satan, the father of all lies, the great deceiver, also play upon their emotions and conscience? Just because it may feel good at the time, sin is sin and can’t be justified.