 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People, Nov. 6, 2021
0 comments

Voice of the People, Nov. 6, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Try resuming draft to reduce crime

It seems it is impossible to watch a newscast without hearing that there was another shooting in Philadelphia. To date, there have been over 400 killings in Philadelphia and we have a few months to go. Although there has been crime ever since man has been on Earth, it seems to have magnified in number perhaps due to a greater number of people on the planet.

What else is bothering me is a disrepect for authority. I do not remember these things happening in the early 1970s. The military draft was discontinued back then even though I believe young men are still required to sign up in case of war.

I say bring the draft back, get some people off the streets and teach them honor and respect. I recall that just the prospect of being drafted if we quit school was enough incentive to stay in college.

Eventually Uncle Sam yanked me into the service and it was a great experience. It seems to me that ever since the draft was abolished, the crime rate in this country has increased.

Why not bring it back. Nothing else seems to be working to curb the crime.

Matt Rendino

Egg Harbor City

Not getting vaccinated immoral, unjustified

After reading the recent commentary, “Religious freedom includes deciding on vaccines,” I had to ask myself, do people understand that America is at war, not just a political war, but spiritual as well? If we call ourselves believers and let emotions and conscience dictate getting the vaccine, others might get sick. Then would we be ignoring the commandment to love your neighbor as yourself? In the story of Adam and Eve in the Bible, did not Satan, the father of all lies, the great deceiver, also play upon their emotions and conscience? Just because it may feel good at the time, sin is sin and can’t be justified.

No doubt some may disagree with this, but I believe the numbers speak for themselves. The nation’s freedoms and democracy are in danger, and also its soul.

Ken Schorr

Manahawkin

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Digital Voices, Oct. 30, 2021

“I had to go to urgent care and spend $85 to have my son tested for something that I knew he did not have, but the school staff can home test …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News