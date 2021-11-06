Voice of the People, Nov. 6, 2021

Try resuming draft to reduce crime
It seems it is impossible to watch a newscast without hearing that there was another shooting in Philadelphia. To date, there have been over 400 killings in Philadelphia and we have a few months to go. Although there has been crime ever since man has been on Earth, it seems to have magnified in number perhaps due to a greater number of people on the planet.
What else is bothering me is a disrepect for authority. I do not remember these things happening in the early 1970s. The military draft was discontinued back then even though I believe young men are still required to sign up in case of war.
I say bring the draft back, get some people off the streets and teach them honor and respect. I recall that just the prospect of being drafted if we quit school was enough incentive to stay in college.
Eventually Uncle Sam yanked me into the service and it was a great experience. It seems to me that ever since the draft was abolished, the crime rate in this country has increased.
Why not bring it back. Nothing else seems to be working to curb the crime.
Matt Rendino
Egg Harbor City
Not getting vaccinated immoral, unjustified
After reading the recent commentary, “Religious freedom includes deciding on vaccines,” I had to ask myself, do people understand that America is at war, not just a political war, but spiritual as well? If we call ourselves believers and let emotions and conscience dictate getting the vaccine, others might get sick. Then would we be ignoring the commandment to love your neighbor as yourself? In the story of Adam and Eve in the Bible, did not Satan, the father of all lies, the great deceiver, also play upon their emotions and conscience? Just because it may feel good at the time, sin is sin and can’t be justified.
No doubt some may disagree with this, but I believe the numbers speak for themselves. The nation’s freedoms and democracy are in danger, and also its soul.
Ken Schorr
Manahawkin