Voice of the People, Nov. 6, 2020

Writer can’t speak for God
Regarding the recent letter, “Ask God for forgiveness”:
As a person of strong faith in God, I take exception with this letter. The writer, and not God, seems to be judging and condemning others.
No one can speak for the Almighty, no less say what’s in store.
Robert Erath
Petersburg
Medicare Advantage ills
Regarding the recent commentary by Robert E. Moffit, “Record-breaking Medicare Advantage program facing a threat”:
Moffitt’s piece reads like the numerous commercials on daytime TV plugging Medicare Advantage plans during open-enrollment season.
Yes, there are benefits to these plans, but Moffitt ignored the downsides.
With Medicare Advantage plans, subscribers are limited to a network of doctors and hospitals. If you have the misfortune to get sick or injured away from home, necessary treatment may not be covered and you could face enormous bills.
I was injured this past winter in Las Vegas. Because I have traditional Medicare and a Medigap policy, I could go to urgent care and a hospital emergency room, without worry about having to pay enormous sums of money for the treatment. When I returned to New Jersey, I needed surgery to repair my broken bones, and was able to get a CT scan and meet with three different doctors to find the surgeon I trusted to do the operation. If I were on a Medicare Advantage plan, I would have been stuck with the insurance company’s practitioner, who may or may not have been the best for my case.
Second, Medicare Advantage plans require pre-approval for some procedures your doctor determines are medically necessary. A friend of mine was on a Medicare Advantage plan that her former employer urged her to enroll in because it saved them money. She got sciatica and was in agony for six weeks while her insurance company repeatedly denied the MRI her neurosurgeon said she needed for diagnosis and treatment.
Medicare Advantage plans have lower upfront costs and they offer some extra benefits. But seniors who need treatment may pay more down the road in terms of co-pays and pain.
Look at all the TV ads for Medicare Advantage that clog the airwaves ahead of the enrollment period this fall. If you believe insurers are plugging these plans because they are an advantage to consumers, I have a ski resort to sell you in Miami.
Elaine Rose
Galloway Township
Homelessness uncontrolled
I would like to know what is Atlantic City doing to do about this homeless situation. It is out of control. A city convenience store is closing due to the fact too many people are stealing there, homeless people or anybody else.
Timothy Robinson
Atlantic City
