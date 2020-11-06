Voice of the People, Nov. 6, 2020

Writer can’t speak for God

Regarding the recent letter, “Ask God for forgiveness”:

As a person of strong faith in God, I take exception with this letter. The writer, and not God, seems to be judging and condemning others.

No one can speak for the Almighty, no less say what’s in store.

Robert Erath

Petersburg

Medicare Advantage ills

Regarding the recent commentary by Robert E. Moffit, “Record-breaking Medicare Advantage program facing a threat”:

Moffitt’s piece reads like the numerous commercials on daytime TV plugging Medicare Advantage plans during open-enrollment season.

Yes, there are benefits to these plans, but Moffitt ignored the downsides.

With Medicare Advantage plans, subscribers are limited to a network of doctors and hospitals. If you have the misfortune to get sick or injured away from home, necessary treatment may not be covered and you could face enormous bills.