Voice of the People, Nov. 5, 2022

List of notable grads didn’t include females

In the 100 year history of Holy Spirit High School not one female made the list of notable graduates. The list released to the media had only males that played sports. HSHS has had many females that could have been included for their accomplishments — Brigid Callahan Harrison, author; Amy Kennedy, mental health advocate, politician; Brittany Lee Lewis, professor, Miss Black America; Michelle Malkin, political commentator. The boy’s club could have also included Brian Joo recording artist; Ralph L Sacco, neurologist and former president American Heart Association.

Male, athletic and a coach are the criteria to being noteworthy at HSHS. Wonder why the enrollment is in the low 300s.

Jo-Anne Sansone Dickerson

Northfield

End Senate filibuster, realign Supreme Court

I believe, alas, that the U.S. Supreme Court is no longer aligned with the vast majority of Americans, flexing activist muscle, ripping to shreds precedent like no other Supreme Court in recent memory. The six justices responsible for this out of touch in your face spate of decisions were appointed by Republicans.

It is high time Democrats, hopefully reaping the reward of record turnouts at the polls, holding the Senate in the midterms, perhaps increasing their majority by several senators, align with the American public, carving out an exception to the ball and chain filibuster rule, expanding the highest court of the land to 15 justices.

Such a move would give Democrats an opportunity to realign the Supreme Court, issuing decisions reflecting what I consider the will of the people, most urgently with a spate of cases on the docket, threatening to inflict further body blows to mainstream America, if the inglorious six ideologues adorned in black continue holding sway.

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township