Voice of the People, Nov. 5, 2021

Losing loved one

remotely is painful

Losing a loved one without the chance to be with them at the time of their passing is deeply painful. My sister and I losing our brother to COVID (Joseph Geralis who had many letters to the editor published) made us part of the community of all families who said goodbye through technology inside of touch. Not being with our brother in the days he was so sick, being of comfort, and holding his hand while he was dying has left a lasting scar on our hearts.

I heard a doctor on a podcast who talked about it being a human right to be with a loved one when they are dying. He pointed out that families could have been draped with the same protective coverings as medical staff. Thousands have died without a loved one by their side.

However, we could never express to all those who cared for him in his last days our deepest gratitude. The sensitivity they showed us as we waited at home knowing he was passing was beyond kindness. The nurse who called us and put the phone to his ear so we could tell him we loved him one last time, became his family and was his comfort. Our hearts go out to all those who have experienced the same pain.

Marie Bates

Egg Harbor Township