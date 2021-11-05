Voice of the People, Nov. 5, 2021

Losing loved one
remotely is painful
Losing a loved one without the chance to be with them at the time of their passing is deeply painful. My sister and I losing our brother to COVID (Joseph Geralis who had many letters to the editor published) made us part of the community of all families who said goodbye through technology inside of touch. Not being with our brother in the days he was so sick, being of comfort, and holding his hand while he was dying has left a lasting scar on our hearts.
I heard a doctor on a podcast who talked about it being a human right to be with a loved one when they are dying. He pointed out that families could have been draped with the same protective coverings as medical staff. Thousands have died without a loved one by their side.
However, we could never express to all those who cared for him in his last days our deepest gratitude. The sensitivity they showed us as we waited at home knowing he was passing was beyond kindness. The nurse who called us and put the phone to his ear so we could tell him we loved him one last time, became his family and was his comfort. Our hearts go out to all those who have experienced the same pain.
Marie Bates
Egg Harbor Township
Bezaire had to resign
Harassment and violence against any woman simply cannot be excused. Because of the women’s movement and the more recent me-too movement, behavior ranging from unwanted verbal or physical advances, demeaning verbal assaults, stalking, physical assault, unwanted touching or sexual assault fit under the big umbrella of violence against women. If a woman puts public voice to her assault, be sure there are other victims too fearful to come forward. Women often get penalized when they verbalize the assault and identify the perpetrator.
Violence against women happens in work-based environments as well as in the home. The stories seem to multiply as heroic women say enough. Abusive behavior does not occur only one time or with one woman and that violent behavior does not change overnight. The abuser needs to do the hard introspective work to change values, attitudes and behaviors as well as to demonstrate to others over time that the abusive behavior has ended.
This is why it was so necessary that Cape May City Council member Chris Bezaire resign his elected position after conviction as an abuser of women. I applaud Mayor Zach Mullock and the other members of Cape May Council for removing him from his committee and board work, but the public trust was irretrievably broken by Bezaire. Without that trust, it is impossible for an elected official to implement his oath of office. Regardless of the reasons why Bezaire clung to his council office, he was unable to make a positive difference for the voters who elected him.