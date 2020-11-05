Voice of the People, Nov. 5, 2020

Postmaster PR insults staff
Regarding the recent letter, “Postmaster confident on delivering the ballots”:
This letter — describing the “extraordinary measures” the U.S. Postal Service and specifically Postmaster Mike Margiotti of Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport have taken to assure citizens of the safe, secure and efficient handling of election ballots — is a PR fill-in-the-blanks press release of the USPS.
On Oct. 20, Margiotti received a memorandum from the Chiefs of Retail and Delivery Officer and Logistics and Processing Operations Officer — Subject Extraordinary Measures. I am president of Cape Atlantic Area Local #3617 of the American Postal Workers Union, and just weeks ago the USPS under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued extraordinary measures that I consider an attempt to destroy the USPS. Only after public and political outcry did DeJoy rescind the orders.
Margiotti’s blaring omission of these previous extraordinary measures of postal workers is an insult to those employees who truly are responsible for the trust in and extraordinary approval rating of the USPS.
Bill Shutz
Seaville
No heroes in this civil war
In a recent Opinion page cartoon, a mother points to the base of a statue labeled as a Civil War monument and tells her child they are making room for statues of the 2020 civil war.
This begs the question, who exactly from this recent civil war merits a statue? I can’t think of anyone.
Barry Caraway
Mays Landing
Bow hunting inhumane
This letter is about man’s inhumanity to animals. I read recently how hundreds of bears in New Jersey were “culled,” with the weapon often being a bow and arrow. It turned my stomach.
If the bears had to be killed, would it not have been more humane to shoot them?
I’m sure many bears were maimed and left to wander off to die a long, slow, painful death and I’m sure there have been many bears that were shot who are just wounded and do not die right away. No win situation for the bear.
Geraldine M. Polillo
Wildwood
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!