Voice of the People, Nov. 5, 2020

Postmaster PR insults staff

Regarding the recent letter, “Postmaster confident on delivering the ballots”:

This letter — describing the “extraordinary measures” the U.S. Postal Service and specifically Postmaster Mike Margiotti of Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport have taken to assure citizens of the safe, secure and efficient handling of election ballots — is a PR fill-in-the-blanks press release of the USPS.

On Oct. 20, Margiotti received a memorandum from the Chiefs of Retail and Delivery Officer and Logistics and Processing Operations Officer — Subject Extraordinary Measures. I am president of Cape Atlantic Area Local #3617 of the American Postal Workers Union, and just weeks ago the USPS under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued extraordinary measures that I consider an attempt to destroy the USPS. Only after public and political outcry did DeJoy rescind the orders.

Margiotti’s blaring omission of these previous extraordinary measures of postal workers is an insult to those employees who truly are responsible for the trust in and extraordinary approval rating of the USPS.

Bill Shutz

Seaville

