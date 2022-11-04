Voice of the People, Nov. 4, 2022

Reclaim election integrity with a forensic audit

Democracy depends on election integrity and it is lost. It’s as real as a heart attack, crying to be addressed, yet those in power refuse to investigate it, resorting instead to the nothing-to-see-here program shouting misinformation at every turn. Even the courts side step the problem citing lack of standing. Sorry, that’s not a ruling, it’s a cop out.

If possession is nine tenths of the law, well then, why not commit election fraud. The typical lawsuit takes years to come to fruition, yet after an election there are but a few short weeks before it is finalized regardless of how it was received by the public. Widespread election fraud is always the term used in denials, yet real fraud seems to be targeted at a few ripe districts in swing states. Election interference is a separate problem arising from social media, the FBI and intelligence agencies.

I’m not sure election integrity can be reclaimed, but the best method would be a complete forensic audit of the 2016 and 2020 presidential contests. Not another recount but a deep audit of the legitimacy of each vote whether early, by mail or machine. This may take a year and billions of dollars, but would be worth every penny. After all, we’ve spent trillions the past three years chasing our tails. Lastly, if fraud is found, accountability and prosecutions must ensue.

James M. Spickard

Little Egg Harbor