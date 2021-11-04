Voice of the People, Nov. 4, 2021

Make pharma liable for vaccine harms

If you want full compliance for COVID vaccine, Congress must remove drug companies being indemnified against damages from all vaccines. When drug companies have to pay damages done by their snake oils, we will get actual science rather than corporate science. This is 2021, not 1850. We are not buying snake oils from the back of a horse and wagon.

Stephen Kruger

Brigantine

NJ, the welfare state

New Jersey is paying a $500 job bonus. That’s mighty generous of Gov. Murphy with our tax dollars to pay the lazy to get a job. If he would quit giving them rental and mortgage forgiveness so they can live free, maybe they would get to work.

I’ve been working seven days a week full time for the last six years. Does Murphy plan on giving me any money? To show my appreciation I would have done everything I could to see he didn’t get reelected. He turned this first into a criminal state and now he’s making sure it’s a welfare state.

Patrick M. Matthews

Galloway Township

“America is the greatest of opportunities and the worst of influences.” George Santayana American philosopher, essayist, poet and novelist