Voice of the People, Nov. 4, 2020

Elected officials are just a temporary face on a permanent position. But if you don’t respect the office, the position, why should we care who you want to be in it?

In 2000 my father said, “Maybe the presidency has gotten too big for one person.” Perhaps he was right, perhaps we need a constitutional convention to sort out where we are as a country. We certainly need to rethink the expectations we place on these fellow humans. Maybe we should stop asking what the presidency will do for us, and instead start asking what we can do for the presidency.

Jennifer Trofa

Ocean City

Flags not flown properly

Someone should talk to the managers of area department stores. On several occasions when the flag was at full staff and was supposed to be at half staff while shopping, I asked for the manager and corrected them. On several more occasions when it was at half staff and was supposed to be at full staff again I informed them.