Voice of the People, Nov. 4, 2020

Reconsider presidency
One fact that got lost in this election is that the two men at the forefront are, in fact, just men. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are exceptional, but the truth is, they have 24 hours in a day, put their pants on one leg at a time, require food and sleep.
Momentous rhetoric suggests we face a crucial alternative — that only one of these two men will make all the difference for the rest of us. It is preposterous. The best we can ever expect is that the president helps us to move forward a bit. Candidates don’t point us in opposite directions; they point up. But we are the ones who must commit to moving forward and upward. Instead we pick candidates apart, thread by human thread. Why anyone runs for office is beyond me; the hate they must endure is unconscionable.
Probably millions of people “hate” or “hate on” President Trump. Can you imagine having that job? Being “leader of the free world” is not the best job in the world — it is the hardest job in the world.
I am grateful these two humans, and others, are willing to shoulder such enormous responsibility. Ironically, what we need to revitalize the government machine is regular people doing stints of public service. Term limits are essential, but so is a return to common decency in our discourse, and respect for the offices themselves.
Elected officials are just a temporary face on a permanent position. But if you don’t respect the office, the position, why should we care who you want to be in it?
In 2000 my father said, “Maybe the presidency has gotten too big for one person.” Perhaps he was right, perhaps we need a constitutional convention to sort out where we are as a country. We certainly need to rethink the expectations we place on these fellow humans. Maybe we should stop asking what the presidency will do for us, and instead start asking what we can do for the presidency.
Jennifer Trofa
Ocean City
Flags not flown properly
Someone should talk to the managers of area department stores. On several occasions when the flag was at full staff and was supposed to be at half staff while shopping, I asked for the manager and corrected them. On several more occasions when it was at half staff and was supposed to be at full staff again I informed them.
This last time was after the firefighters memorial when the flag was to be flown at half staff that day from sunrise to sunset. I’ve asked for the manager more than once and let them know as a retired military member I was offended that they still are not flying the flag properly. The excuse I was given is they have someone special that takes care of that.
There is a reason why flags are flown a certain way on different occasions. I have offered to adjust their flag on my way home from work if they’d like and they wouldn’t even have to pay me. To date they have not taken me up on my offer nor have they adjusted the flag accordingly.
If people are not going to respect the flag and its traditions, they shouldn’t fly it at all. Doing so correctly would and show they care.
Patrick M. Matthews
Galloway Township
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!