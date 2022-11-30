Voice of the People, Nov. 30. 2022

Media turn stories

into opinion pieces

Recently at the end of a CBS Sunday Morning program, presidential historian John Meacham hosted a segment related to voting and "election deniers." The segment began with part of a memo written by Abraham Lincoln related to the 1864 presidential election against George B. McClellan. He had been convinced by negative reports by Republican leaders that he would lose in November. The program reported Lincoln saying, "This morning, as for some past days, it seems exceedingly probable that this administration will not be re-elected. Then it will be my duty to so co-operate with the president-elect as to save the union between the election and the inauguration." It omitted this part of the statement: "as he will have secured his election on such ground as he cannot possibly save (the union) afterwards."