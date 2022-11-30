Voice of the People, Nov. 30. 2022

Media turn stories
into opinion pieces
Recently at the end of a CBS Sunday Morning program, presidential historian John Meacham hosted a segment related to voting and "election deniers." The segment began with part of a memo written by Abraham Lincoln related to the 1864 presidential election against George B. McClellan. He had been convinced by negative reports by Republican leaders that he would lose in November. The program reported Lincoln saying, "This morning, as for some past days, it seems exceedingly probable that this administration will not be re-elected. Then it will be my duty to so co-operate with the president-elect as to save the union between the election and the inauguration." It omitted this part of the statement: "as he will have secured his election on such ground as he cannot possibly save (the union) afterwards."
McClellan was a general in the Union army during the Battle of Antietam. He again failed to destroy General Lee's army. Lincoln officially removed him from command November 1862. He also had questionable views on emancipation and slavery.
On another note, Meacham was an MSNBC contributor that was let go as he failed to disclose he was a speechwriter for Joe Biden.
My point to all this is, should mainstream media present these opinionated pieces that they edit, using prominent historical figures to achieve their personal political agenda? This is not news or true or factual in any way.
Finally, McClellan was elected governor in New Jersey from 1878-1881.
John Workman
Egg Harbor Township