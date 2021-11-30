Voice of the People, Nov. 30, 2021

Police on the beat creates safer feeling
My wife and I have had the chance to interact a bit with some small and not so small cities in our country of late; this includes our darling star on the coast Atlantic City.
What has happened? There seems to be something that is occurring that appears to make the cities feel less safe. When walking around areas there just seems to be more people around (especially at dusk) who are unfortunates by most standards.
Not sure what this is from and or how to fix it. But, given the PR problem that the police have lately, might I suggest we return to the days of the beat cops? Maybe, mixing genders and races consistent with the makeup of the neighborhoods would start to bring a synergy back that would feel like a comfort and maybe create a bond between the police and the community that I believe would benefit both.
Last night as I gave away my candy in Northfield, I saw a police officer riding a bike through the neighborhood. What a great idea!
John Regina
Northfield
Illegal immigrants to get money from taxpayers
It seems that crime does pay!
Even as so many Americans are suffering financial woes due to COVID and the inflationary prices at the pump and in food stores, President Biden is considering a $450,000 payment to each illegal alien family who was separated from loved ones at the border.
These are people who were and still are breaking our laws; this administration’s solution is for us, that is you and me, to pay them.
Those of us who have never broken the law will be taxed for Biden’s idea. Many people forget that the government or the president cannot give anything to anyone that they do not take from law-abiding, taxpaying citizens. This administration as well as past administrations even decide what charities we will support, for example, NPR, Planned Parenthood, etc.
Our rights are slowly being eroded as is evidenced in the latest medical mandates. Enough is enough! The government should be telling people to take personal responsibility for their choices, not assessing the penalties to hard-working, taxpaying citizens.
Cathe Mappin
Northfield