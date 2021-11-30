Voice of the People, Nov. 30, 2021

Police on the beat creates safer feeling

My wife and I have had the chance to interact a bit with some small and not so small cities in our country of late; this includes our darling star on the coast Atlantic City.

What has happened? There seems to be something that is occurring that appears to make the cities feel less safe. When walking around areas there just seems to be more people around (especially at dusk) who are unfortunates by most standards.

Not sure what this is from and or how to fix it. But, given the PR problem that the police have lately, might I suggest we return to the days of the beat cops? Maybe, mixing genders and races consistent with the makeup of the neighborhoods would start to bring a synergy back that would feel like a comfort and maybe create a bond between the police and the community that I believe would benefit both.

Last night as I gave away my candy in Northfield, I saw a police officer riding a bike through the neighborhood. What a great idea!

John Regina

Northfield

Illegal immigrants to get money from taxpayers

It seems that crime does pay!