Voice of the People, Nov. 30, 2020

Resisting Biden, Harris
An old saying goes — be careful what you wish for — you might get it! Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are not my presidents (she will end up as president). I heard these words from a former co-worker about President Bush, and I say it now.
Patrick E. Grace
Mays Landing
Trump is a sore loser
Prior to the general election, the people I know who supported Joe Biden seemed cautiously optimistic that Biden would win. Those who supported President Trump seemed to me totally convinced that Trump would win. In spite of Biden being significantly ahead in all polls, Trump supporters seemed to have no doubt he would win. Perhaps their confidence was based on the numbers attending Trump rallies and the larger number of Trump yard signs. Rallies and signs do not vote.
Even though the Republicans did better in the Senate and House than Democrats expected, Trump still lost. I think this means that many Republicans voted for Republicans down ballot, but either voted for Biden or didn’t vote for the president.
Trump as many expected is acting like a sore loser. He is claiming fraud without evidence. The Department of Homeland Security quickly called this year’s election “most secure in American history.” Trump is filing lawsuits that are being rejected by the courts.
Trump convinced some of his supporters that voting by mail was bad and to vote in person. That resulted in many more Democrats than Republican’s voting by mail. Because vote in person votes were counted first, it gave Trump an early lead. When the mail-in votes were later counted, and Biden took over the lead, Trump supporters said the change in the lead was the result of some type of fraud.
Trump blocked Biden from receiving early some funds and cooperation he would get once officially declared the winner that he needs to get his administration off the ground. That is dangerous for the nation, especially considering the pandemic.
Eddie E. Hicks Sr.
Smithville
