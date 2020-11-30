Voice of the People, Nov. 30, 2020

Resisting Biden, Harris

An old saying goes — be careful what you wish for — you might get it! Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are not my presidents (she will end up as president). I heard these words from a former co-worker about President Bush, and I say it now.

Patrick E. Grace

Mays Landing

Trump is a sore loser

Prior to the general election, the people I know who supported Joe Biden seemed cautiously optimistic that Biden would win. Those who supported President Trump seemed to me totally convinced that Trump would win. In spite of Biden being significantly ahead in all polls, Trump supporters seemed to have no doubt he would win. Perhaps their confidence was based on the numbers attending Trump rallies and the larger number of Trump yard signs. Rallies and signs do not vote.

Even though the Republicans did better in the Senate and House than Democrats expected, Trump still lost. I think this means that many Republicans voted for Republicans down ballot, but either voted for Biden or didn’t vote for the president.