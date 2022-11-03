Voice of the People, Nov. 3, 2022

Traditional Democrats, current policies split

It seems there is a disconnect between the understandings held by many traditional Democratic political party voters, and the actual platform and programs supported by the formal American Democratic Party. This is a problem because voters may be thinking one thing, but the party is doing something else. Reminds me of a comment I once heard from a retired top soldier, a U.S. Army master sergeant to a young man who willfully damaged property: “Bunky, you just bought something you can’t eat.”

Democrats and Republicans have different points of view on various issues. That’s healthy, but people actually have much more in common.

Be careful what you vote for; it may not be what you actually want.

Norman Mayall

Egg Harbor Township

Much good happened during Trump presidency

I understand people who insist that Trump was a good president. We had 1.4 percent inflation. He was shot down when he suggested alternatives to untested vaccines. Biden got much of the credit for the response to COVID. A large number of the deaths were from other reasons and recorded as COVID. We had about a third of the crime we now have in the blue states. We were getting out of the war with some respect and our equipment and friends. We had enough energy for the U.S. and others. We were moving into peace through strength. And Trump had to battle the Rhinos, the Dems and the deep state people like McConnell and many others who don’t want their station in life to change. That’s why Trump was a good president.

Richard Mendham

Sad there’s abortion in term’s second half

A baby in the womb shares the mother’s DNA until about halfway through her pregnancy, and many citizens of this Greatest Of All Time nation support abortions even past that point.

What makes it sadder is that the killing of babies in the womb is a major issue in the upcoming elections of this GOAT nation.

Also, forgetting about DNA, when does a baby get its soul?

Ettore Cattaneo

North Cape May

Ocean City