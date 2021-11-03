Voice of the People, Nov. 3, 2021

No incentives to just

do the right things

A recent article said that the state will be paying people $500 to go back to work; additionally, the state will pay $10,000 to employers for each new employee to help with salaries. We were also told there are “lots of job openings,” which translates to lots of money.

Not to be arbitrary, but the state does not pay anyone. We, the taxpayers, are the ones paying this tab. First, we paid people to stay home, then we incentivized people to get vaccinated, now we are paying people to go to work and we are paying employers to subsidize new employee salaries.

Is it any wonder that New Jersey is one of the most highly taxed states in the country? When do we say enough? Well, it’s not today. Another story said that one city in New Jersey, with an existing beach fee, will receive new beach sand with a combined federal and state taxpayer assessment of $26 million.

As an afterthought, I noticed that those people who kept working, when work was available, received no $500; those who got the vaccination when they were asked to get it received no incentives. Our new plan of action does not seem to favor those who just get on with it!

Cathe Mappin

Northfield