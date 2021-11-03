Voice of the People, Nov. 3, 2021

No incentives to just
do the right things
A recent article said that the state will be paying people $500 to go back to work; additionally, the state will pay $10,000 to employers for each new employee to help with salaries. We were also told there are “lots of job openings,” which translates to lots of money.
Not to be arbitrary, but the state does not pay anyone. We, the taxpayers, are the ones paying this tab. First, we paid people to stay home, then we incentivized people to get vaccinated, now we are paying people to go to work and we are paying employers to subsidize new employee salaries.
Is it any wonder that New Jersey is one of the most highly taxed states in the country? When do we say enough? Well, it’s not today. Another story said that one city in New Jersey, with an existing beach fee, will receive new beach sand with a combined federal and state taxpayer assessment of $26 million.
As an afterthought, I noticed that those people who kept working, when work was available, received no $500; those who got the vaccination when they were asked to get it received no incentives. Our new plan of action does not seem to favor those who just get on with it!
Cathe Mappin
Northfield
Billion Oyster Party
helps farms estuary
Billion Oyster Party is the largest annual fundraising event for the Billion Oyster Project that is headquartered in New York City and operates as a 501 C-3 charity. It is also one of the largest estuary restoration projects in the United States.
Local oyster farmers, represented by the Barnegat Oyster Collective, delighted the oysterphiles in attendance in September at the Liberty Warehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn. The festive gathering raised over $300,000 to support the efforts to restore New York Harbor with one-billion-oysters covering more than 100 oyster reefs in the Hudson River Estuary.
Last year the sixth annual Billion Oyster Party was held virtually via Zoom due to the global pandemic. How do you shuck an oyster virtually? It was also a year of financial hardship for oyster farmers on the East Coast, who saw their restaurant clients cease indoor dining and curtail oyster purchases.
Fortunately, Pew Charitable Trusts and the Nature Conservancy stepped in to purchase oversized oysters from farmers and repurpose them for environmental restoration. The $2 million buyback program called SOAR (Supporting Oyster Aquaculture and Restoration) purchased 5 million oysters from over 100 oyster farms. Matt Gregg, founder of Forty North Oyster Farms, said 125,000 oysters were purchased by SOAR from the Barnegat Oyster Collective. Those oysters are now cleaning New York Harbor as ecosystem engineers and not happy hour table fare.
This year’s event was the real thing with over 400 ticket holders in this sold-out gathering. Attendees overcame inclement weather to celebrate a great cause while eating delectable seafood, enjoying an open bar, music, and friendly company. Our local oyster farmers served long lines of attendees who sampled shellfish treasures raised in the pristine waters of Barnegat Bay.
Richard Dodd
Monroe Township