Voice of the People, Nov. 3, 2020

Couple should get benefits

Tahliyah Gaskins and her boyfriend Rahsaan Anderson should be commended for the prenatal care Gaskins and the baby are receiving. It’s vitally important for the health of both.

Anderson should be commended for staying by her side during this difficult period of time. This couple should be receiving safety net benefits that are available to them. Stimulus payments: Both should have received stimulus payments of $1,200 each in the spring. Unemployment: The article stated that Anderson had qualified for unemployment, which has been extended to 39 weeks. Enhanced unemployment: The federal stimulus provided an additional $600 per week in unemployment through July. The enhanced unemployment was reduced to an additional $300 per week from Aug.1 through Sept. 5.

I wonder if Gaskins had enough employment, even with multiple employers, to qualify for unemployment benefits. She may be eligible for limited SNAP (food stamps) benefits.

Stephen Schmidt

Galloway Township

