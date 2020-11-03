Voice of the People, Nov. 3, 2020

Couple should get benefits
Tahliyah Gaskins and her boyfriend Rahsaan Anderson should be commended for the prenatal care Gaskins and the baby are receiving. It’s vitally important for the health of both.
Anderson should be commended for staying by her side during this difficult period of time. This couple should be receiving safety net benefits that are available to them. Stimulus payments: Both should have received stimulus payments of $1,200 each in the spring. Unemployment: The article stated that Anderson had qualified for unemployment, which has been extended to 39 weeks. Enhanced unemployment: The federal stimulus provided an additional $600 per week in unemployment through July. The enhanced unemployment was reduced to an additional $300 per week from Aug.1 through Sept. 5.
I wonder if Gaskins had enough employment, even with multiple employers, to qualify for unemployment benefits. She may be eligible for limited SNAP (food stamps) benefits.
Stephen Schmidt
Galloway Township
Give everyone Medicare
I think employer based health insurance is a scam for most employees, perpetrated by private insurance moguls. I think there is a direct correlation between employee wages and what employers pay in health insurance premiums, such that the more employers pay, the less an employee receives in salary.
I believe the winners are unscrupulous billionaire owners of insurance companies, as well as highly paid executives, administrators and investors, taking profits, diverting monies paid in premiums that should go to patients and providers.
Medicare for all is the way to go, where the public pays for health care with taxes, reducing administrative costs and eliminating profits.
Adding a public option to Obamacare would be a good thing, eventually leading to a better thing in the form of comprehensive universal health care paid for with taxes. I think Medicare is the only affordable health care. Every American deserves the same publicly paid for care.
For the uninsured or those with inadequate health care insurance, for those in between jobs for any length of time, for the true victims of this absurd system who must choose between medications, medical procedures and food or rent, a rational humane publicly provided health care system insuring everyone is needed.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township
