Voice of the People, Nov. 29, 2022

Country headed for a breakdown

People of all political camps had better soon realize that the check engine light is flashing on the dashboard of this country, and we’re in for a calamitous breakdown that will not be easily repaired for a long time, if at all.

Michael Maggio

Galloway Township

US becoming like Israel, Turkey, ChinaI’m confused. People purport to love the our country, yet there is still interest in voting for someone I consider unethical, vindictive and immoral. There is no transparency — lawyers, lawyers and more lawsuits. I see Israel, Turkey and China and it seems that is where the U.S. is headed.

High prices and inflation are worldwide. The U.S. can’t escape being part of the planet though we like to think we’re immune.

Democracy takes work; it does not need the sowing of discord and false information.

Suzanne Marx

Mays Landing

EHT creates excellent new pickleball courtsThe new pickleball courts constructed on Atlas Lane in Egg Harbor Township are fantastic. The courts have been filled every day by friendly locals, from beginners to experienced players, and continue to encourage new interactions in the community.

This was an excellent job by the EHT Parks Department, creating a beautiful new addition to the township.

Matthew Baruffi

Egg Harbor Township

Phillies series run made October fun

Well, Cinderella’s carriage turned into a pumpkin at the end. But what a great ride we were given by a team that at one point was expected not to play at all in the playoffs.

Personally battling a bad back during the playoffs run by the Phillies gave me a great gift. I texted with friends and family during the games and enjoyed all the excitement that went with their unexpected trip to the World Series.

This scrappy team made October exceptional fun!

John Regina

Northfield