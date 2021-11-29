Voice of the People, Nov. 29, 2021

Right turn on red risks and confusions
I quite agree with the recent letter, “Limits to turning on red.” People do abuse the privilege to turn right on red, neglecting to heed oncoming cars that really have the right of way.
I am also stricken by how many people don’t know or care that, as left turners, they must yield the right of way to cars opposite them that are going straight or right. Every couple of weeks I see a near-accident because of this nervy habit. Even when they had a green arrow to turn left, and that arrow has changed to plain green, they continue to butt in and turn left in defiance of others’ right of way. This trend is aggravated by well-meaning people who don’t know that they themselves have the right of way, and wave left turners to go before them. Or are they just being polite?
The turn on right rule is also made confusing by signs like this one in Lacey Township: “No turn on red, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 2 p.m.-4 p.m.”
What about rainy days and Mondays?
Linda Kellogg
Little Egg Harbor Township
Biden’s spending plan will improve everything
President Biden has announced Build Back Better, the most transformative investment in children and caregiving in generations; the largest effort to combat climate change; the biggest expansion of affordable health care coverage in a decade; the most significant effort to bring down costs and strengthen the middle class in generations; and it is fully paid for and will reduce the deficit.
Provide universal and free preschool; make the largest investment in child care in the nation’s history; deliver affordable, high-quality care for older Americans and people with disabilities; provide more than 35 million households up to $300 per month; ensure middle class families save money as they shift to clean energy and electrification; ensure clean energy technology will be built in the U.S.; advance environmental justice; bolster resilience and natural solutions to climate change; strengthen the Affordable Care Act and reduce premiums for 9 million; expand Medicare to cover hearing benefits.
Make the largest investment in affordable housing in history; extend the Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 million low-wage workers; expand access to affordable college; promote nutrition security.
Stop profitable corporations from paying zero in tax and tax corporations that buy back stock; stop rewarding corporations for shipping jobs and profits overseas; ask the highest income Americans to pay their fair share; invest in overhauling tax administration, so the wealthy finally pay what they owe.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township
Fox is maddening
I’m so mad at Fox television.
There should be a lawsuit to stop Fox and other right wing media.
I believe Fox News picks up where the Daughters of the Confederacy left off, adding a dose of white fear and grievance.
I think the there is a vacancy of humanity in the board chairman, a silly empty nothingness, worse than being born an idiot because he has abdicated himself.
Perhaps he suffers from a false veil disproven by the simple law of cause and effect that exists despite any delusion of self compartmentalization.
Steve Mento
Linwood