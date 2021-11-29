Voice of the People, Nov. 29, 2021

Right turn on red risks and confusions

I am also stricken by how many people don’t know or care that, as left turners, they must yield the right of way to cars opposite them that are going straight or right. Every couple of weeks I see a near-accident because of this nervy habit. Even when they had a green arrow to turn left, and that arrow has changed to plain green, they continue to butt in and turn left in defiance of others’ right of way. This trend is aggravated by well-meaning people who don’t know that they themselves have the right of way, and wave left turners to go before them. Or are they just being polite?