Voice of the People, Nov. 29, 2020

Escape marijuana’s grip and vomiting syndrome
Well, the politicians (more revenue), marijuana producers (more sales), drug dealers (more addiction), the pot smokers, and the misled and misinformed voters got their way. Our youths’ welfare be dammed. The people of New Jersey approved so-called recreational marijuana. We just can’t keep punishing (cigarettes, alcohol) our bodies enough.
But I’ve got more bad news for pot smokers as appeared in the December issue of Discovery Magazine, Anything but Predictable by Dr. Tony Dajer. I write this with the hope it will help those who are experiencing unexplained episodes of cramps, nausea and vomiting.
Scientists and doctors have long known that prolonged marijuana use can lead to brain damage, schizophrenia and addiction, and act as a stepping-stone to harsher drugs. It’s now also been established that prolonged use can cause what’s called “cannabis hyperemesis syndrome.” One would think this would have been made known to the general public, since it’s been known for some time. The symptoms above are the hallmark of this affliction.
Further proof that prolonged smoking of marijuana causes hyperemesis is shown by the number of pot smokers developing this condition, and even having to be hospitalized, doubling in Colorado since marijuana’s legalization in 2009.
It is deliberate — and unconscionable — that the producers of marijuana have tripled the amount of THC, the psychoactive stuff that causes addiction, from 1995 to 2014, while reducing the CBD, which relieves pain and anxiety, by half. Both THC and CBD have medicinal benefits under a doctor’s supervision and if kept in proper ratio.
I urge users out there to fight back. Get the monkeys off your backs. You don’t have to let the politicians, producers and drug dealers continue to use you just to enrich themselves. There is no known cure, but there is still a way to win the battle. It will take courage and some initial withdrawal suffering, but can be done by those who set their mind to it. People are stronger than they think and can just make up their minds to quit. That’s it: Just quit.
Donald R. Ackermann
Barnegat
Canine aid story uplifting
I greatly appreciated “Kindness to Canines” on the front page of a recent issue. It was an uplifting story to start the week, perfectly placed. The Press does a great job of providing readers with broad news coverage from local to worldwide, but let’s face it, much of the news has been pretty depressing lately.
Cheers to art teacher Sheila McCloy and her students for their contribution to Kindness Week.
Let’s all look a little harder for the positive.
Allyson Kaiser
Egg Harbor Township
Trump unpatriotic
The intransigent actions of President Donald Trump, his administration’s acolytes and congressional enablers are a reprehensible display of the basest un-American behavior imaginable.
This cavalier behavior looks to me like America be damned, placing the country, the safety of its citizens and its unique constitutional democracy at risk. Its enemies will take note and use it to their advantage. Blatant refusal for three weeks after the vote to work with Joe Biden and his team is just unpatriotic.
David Blood
Mays Landing
