Voice of the People, Nov. 29, 2020

It is deliberate — and unconscionable — that the producers of marijuana have tripled the amount of THC, the psychoactive stuff that causes addiction, from 1995 to 2014, while reducing the CBD, which relieves pain and anxiety, by half. Both THC and CBD have medicinal benefits under a doctor’s supervision and if kept in proper ratio.

I urge users out there to fight back. Get the monkeys off your backs. You don’t have to let the politicians, producers and drug dealers continue to use you just to enrich themselves. There is no known cure, but there is still a way to win the battle. It will take courage and some initial withdrawal suffering, but can be done by those who set their mind to it. People are stronger than they think and can just make up their minds to quit. That’s it: Just quit.

Donald R. Ackermann

Barnegat

Canine aid story uplifting

I greatly appreciated “Kindness to Canines” on the front page of a recent issue. It was an uplifting story to start the week, perfectly placed. The Press does a great job of providing readers with broad news coverage from local to worldwide, but let’s face it, much of the news has been pretty depressing lately.