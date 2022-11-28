Voice of the People, Nov. 28, 2022

Support caregivers in the community

My grandmother had Alzheimer’s disease, and for 10 years my family and I were responsible for caring for her — day in and day out. The toll this disease took on my grandmother was horrendous, but the impact it had on my family was something I hadn’t expected. As board chair of the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, I see this impact on an even larger scale. Those in the community, those facing the same crisis that plagued my family, need support.

November is National Family Caregivers Month, and while it may be another moment on the calendar, let this serve as a reminder — as a call to action — to lend a hand and to be informed. If you know someone who is caring for a loved one, reach out to them. Run an errand; help with a chore; give them a break by offering to spend time with the person for whom they provide care. And educate yourself about the disease — the more you know, the easier it will be to help. We are all busy, and we all have things that take up our time and attention. But put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Think about what you do every day: work, errands, childcare, school, whatever it may be. Now layer on the additional responsibility — the physical, mental and emotional responsibility — of caring for a loved one who is slowly slipping away.