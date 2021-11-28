Voice of the People, Nov. 28, 2021

I taught in gifted and talented programs in three states, California, Kansas and New Jersey. I’ve had specialized training and certification in various states. While each district and state has its own variations on the topic, the basic need for differentiation is real.

Students have varying degrees of skills in every class, and varying levels of ability. The situation in a “normal” classroom is that there are a number of students not on grade level. More intensive attention, or one-to-one help, is legally required to be provided for some. Others’ needs are also great: to move on once they have mastered the material, and not waste their time on repetition.

Appropriate instruction for all students is the goal. Teachers try to do it all, but aim at the grade level while reaching to either end as much as possible.

Gifted education is an attempt to give all children what they need, not just a few.

If this results in fewer students of color in the program, that is not the problem of the attempt to educate all, but a failure to recognize abilities in some. The ideal is not the problem — its execution is. Equity of opportunity is always the goal.