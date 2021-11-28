Voice of the People, Nov. 28, 2021

Waive expressway toll whenever pike floods
Recent coastal flooding has once again closed the Black Horse Pike for several hours four days in a row. Normally I look at this as an inconvenience for living in a beautiful area on the bay. My home does not flood and I do not have to go out.
However, this is not the case for many. This past week a neighbor was in tears because she had to pick up her daughter and when the road was closed, she had to use the Atlantic City Expressway. She does not have an E-Z Pass nor did she have change in the car. Now she is worried about a fine.
Then while out in Atlantic City this weekend, the waitress mentioned how they could not open a few hours each day as the workers could not get in. She said the workers use the Black Horse as they cannot afford the toll on the expressway, so when it is closed, the workers often call out. She mentioned a solution that would help would be to waive the toll on the expressway whenever the Black Horse is flooded.
As a courtesy to the highly taxed NJ drivers, this is an excellent idea.
Allyson Kaiser
Egg Harbor Township
Individualized education can help all students
The recent Associated Press article by Bobby Caina Calvan, “Schools rethink gifted-talented programs,” can be misleading.
I taught in gifted and talented programs in three states, California, Kansas and New Jersey. I’ve had specialized training and certification in various states. While each district and state has its own variations on the topic, the basic need for differentiation is real.
Students have varying degrees of skills in every class, and varying levels of ability. The situation in a “normal” classroom is that there are a number of students not on grade level. More intensive attention, or one-to-one help, is legally required to be provided for some. Others’ needs are also great: to move on once they have mastered the material, and not waste their time on repetition.
Appropriate instruction for all students is the goal. Teachers try to do it all, but aim at the grade level while reaching to either end as much as possible.
Gifted education is an attempt to give all children what they need, not just a few.
If this results in fewer students of color in the program, that is not the problem of the attempt to educate all, but a failure to recognize abilities in some. The ideal is not the problem — its execution is. Equity of opportunity is always the goal.
Standardized testing, teacher recommendations, community testimonials — all have their faults in identifying those in need of gifted classes. A person specially qualified to identify students for special programs should include all such input in final decisions. As in most things educational, the school budget limits what a school can do.
Education for the student capable of advanced learning is not elitist, as the education for those less capable of grade-level learning is not defeatist. Don’t throw the baby (the programs and opportunities) out with the bath water (the systemic inequities in our society). We need to work to include more children who can benefit from each program, and recognize that gifted is not necessarily those who get the A grades. Differentiation is essential!
Bonny Collins
Ocean View