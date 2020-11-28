Voice of the People, Nov. 28, 2020

Bridgeton inmates infected
My grandson is a correctional officer at South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County and I was alarmed when he related that inmates were transported to his facility without being tested for the coronavirus. The newly arrived inmates were amongst the others and were administered to by the officers as is routine. When it was discovered that they had not been tested prior to intake, the inmates were tested and many were found to be positive for the coronavirus.
I was immediately alarmed that the correctional officers, their families and others they may have had contact with were subject to infection. This is a reprehensible, irresponsible act of the state of New Jersey to endanger state employees and their families in this manner. I listen and take heed to Gov. Murphy’s broadcasts and admonishments, yet his government entities are acting in this manner. Is he saying one thing and doing another? He should explain and remedy this ASAP.
Linda Saull
Vineland
No doubt election valid
Two recent letter writers seem to have personally uncovered all of the evidence needed to verify that this year’s presidential election was totally stolen away from President Trump.
The country is in turmoil right now. People are becoming ill and some dying at a rate not seen since earlier in the pandemic. The ability of all people to work together seems to be at an all time low, and hate seems to have become the new normal.
I mailed in my ballot, and it was received and counted. Any question anyone has regarding the integrity of the vote is insulting the validity of my vote, and that is something for which I will not stand! We should congratulate the people who haven’t voted before. But instead of seeing that the country has finally shown pride and concern for its future, some say that the election was not valid. Is it because those who cheered for him four years ago now feel they were cheated, even though there is no evidence of that?
The citizens have spoken and want to see this country heal. It must heal. So let me quote some of the comments I read in the letters.
I think the “freedom loving patriots” have stood up and they have done it with their vote, not a coup. They have chosen Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden to try and mend all wounds. That is not anti-constitutional, nor was it enabled by “lackeys of the media.” They did it with “total respect for laws, the Constitution, and the other citizens of this great country.”
Nancy Sandman
Villas
