Voice of the People, Nov. 28, 2020

Bridgeton inmates infected

My grandson is a correctional officer at South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County and I was alarmed when he related that inmates were transported to his facility without being tested for the coronavirus. The newly arrived inmates were amongst the others and were administered to by the officers as is routine. When it was discovered that they had not been tested prior to intake, the inmates were tested and many were found to be positive for the coronavirus.

I was immediately alarmed that the correctional officers, their families and others they may have had contact with were subject to infection. This is a reprehensible, irresponsible act of the state of New Jersey to endanger state employees and their families in this manner. I listen and take heed to Gov. Murphy’s broadcasts and admonishments, yet his government entities are acting in this manner. Is he saying one thing and doing another? He should explain and remedy this ASAP.

Linda Saull

Vineland

No doubt election valid

Two recent letter writers seem to have personally uncovered all of the evidence needed to verify that this year’s presidential election was totally stolen away from President Trump.