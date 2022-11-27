Voice of the People, Nov. 27, 2022

Screen officials to make

government effective

The Gallup Poll of September showed congressional approval at 23%. Not even a quarter, 1 out of four of the population, approve of Congress.

How long would most of us last in a job if we did not have even a 25% approval rating? Not too long, I think.

Anyway, so these are supposed to be the best and the brightest. Really? If so, then why haven’t any problems been solved?

The War on Poverty began on Jan. 8, 1964 … 58 years ago. Maybe it will last longer than the 100 Years War.

The War on Drugs was begun on June 18, 1971, by President Nixon. It has lasted 53 years. Maybe we should get the medical profession to find ways to stop demand for addictive substances, which would curtail the worst of it. There was an article in The Press in January about research on an addiction vaccine at the University of Seattle.

The Press had a story Oct. 26 on the front page about legal settlements from drug makers and others of $40 billion. Take 10% of that money and use it to fund the research to develop a vaccine to prevent addiction.

The War on Crime was also started by President Johnson, on March 8, 1975, and has lasted 47 years so far. The judges should rely on the medical field and neuroimaging devices to actually look into the minds of criminals, to see what is going on. There is debate on this, but why? We get X-rays and MRIs and other imaging tests all of the time. Simply take a look at the subject to find out what if anything is wrong.

There are some articles online concerning why America does not win wars anymore. In my opinion, it is the failure of political leadership. Far too many are only out for themselves or their party, and not out for the good of the country. These are mainly psychological issues, and not political.

The solution would be to require elected and appointed government officials to have a physical and psychological evaluation every year. Anyone with an anti-social personality disorder, paranoid or narcissistic personality disorder, would not be qualified to hold office.

This would hold for federal, state and local governments, and all three branches of government.

James Munroe

Absecon