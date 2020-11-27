Voice of the People, Nov. 27, 2020

Climate charges to firms passed to consumers

In response to the recent letter by Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick, “Make oil, gas companies pay,” I agree with her contention that it is past time for action to make the fossil fuel industry responsible. If that means monetary responsibility, my question is who will pay? Does anyone think the compensation of the CEOs or board members of huge corporations will be reduced by $4.5 billion? I think not! There will not be one penny out of their pockets.

The cost of damage awards are included in corporate budgets, which in turn determines product pricing to the consumer. You and me. If monetary damages are not assigned to corporations, the remediation costs will come from the taxpayers, again you and me. So in the end it seems we, as consumers and users, pay one way or another. This will not stop the causes of our problems, it will only repair the damages.

If it is accepted that environmental problems caused by climate change are being affected by human activities, fossil fuel use being just one of them, corporations paying monetary damages or taxation is not a solution. Regulation and policy measures to curb the climate trend must be enacted and enforced. We, our legislators, our government and corporate America must act to control climate change to the best of our ability.