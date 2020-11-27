Voice of the People, Nov. 27, 2020

Climate charges to firms passed to consumers
In response to the recent letter by Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick, “Make oil, gas companies pay,” I agree with her contention that it is past time for action to make the fossil fuel industry responsible. If that means monetary responsibility, my question is who will pay? Does anyone think the compensation of the CEOs or board members of huge corporations will be reduced by $4.5 billion? I think not! There will not be one penny out of their pockets.
The cost of damage awards are included in corporate budgets, which in turn determines product pricing to the consumer. You and me. If monetary damages are not assigned to corporations, the remediation costs will come from the taxpayers, again you and me. So in the end it seems we, as consumers and users, pay one way or another. This will not stop the causes of our problems, it will only repair the damages.
If it is accepted that environmental problems caused by climate change are being affected by human activities, fossil fuel use being just one of them, corporations paying monetary damages or taxation is not a solution. Regulation and policy measures to curb the climate trend must be enacted and enforced. We, our legislators, our government and corporate America must act to control climate change to the best of our ability.
Gerard Lee
Egg Harbor City
Far right is bigger threat to freedom than far left
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson’s remarks at the Somers Point’s Veterans Day ceremony were at best an elixir for the Republican Party and at worst xenophobic. Saying the radical left wants to take away our freedoms borders on disingenuous. Why is it always the radical left that is somehow endangering the country?
Levinson didn’t mention the radical right, specifically, the Proud Boys and Q Anon, who I think pose much scarier visions than any on the left. Regarding Levinson’s remarks on defunding the police, that was never a national Democratic initiative, but one that found its way onto signs carried by protesters who took to the streets after police shootings of black men. There is a major difference between defunding the police and reforming the police. The Democrats have advocated the latter and have unfortunately, been identified and labeled incorrectly with the former.
The county executive made partisan remarks on a day devoted to honor veterans.
Chick DeCicco
Hammonton
Election a sham or scam
Regarding the recent commentary by Ann McFeatters, “Trump trying to burn down the house after being evicted”:
This is an oxymoron — a radically biased commentary supported by a great headline and an appropriate cartoon. However ...
Just about everyone knows that Joe Biden was not going to accept the voting if he lost, and that in a real election without unrequested mail-in ballots, President Trump would have won hands down. It took thousands of illegal or fraudulent ballots along with millions of unrequested legitimate ballots from citizens who never would have made the effort to go to the polls.
It’s unquestionable that these millions of uninspired and uninformed voters were brainwashed by the biased media to vote against President Trump.
If nothing else, Trump will prove the election was a sham or a scam.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
