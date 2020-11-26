Voice of the People, Nov. 26, 2020

Murphy’s the knucklehead

How can Gov. Murphy and others tell me to limit how many family members I have at my Thanksgiving dinner, but allow contact sports to continue? Players huff and puff and make contact with each other.

Yet, he seems OK with ruining the state economy and sending hundreds of small businesses into the grave.

If children can’t go to school because it is too dangerous, how can they play team sports?

Seems so much more than unfair — knuckleheaded I guess.

Toni Stransky

Galloway Township

Dumb not to get flu shot

How can anybody not get a flu shot? These shots are available for free at many outlets. The easiest place may be a local supermarket or drug store.

People who don’t get a shot and get very sick have no one to blame but themselves.

Most people of the world wish they had the opportunity to get this shot and possibly stay healthy. How dumb can Americans be?

The COVID-19 shot will also be available soon.

James Aumack

Cape May