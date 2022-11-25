Voice of the People, Nov. 25, 2022

Diversify transportation that’s too car-focused

Privatized transport has come with tremendous freedoms: personal aesthetic, freedom to travel anywhere at any time, and jobs to support this enterprise. The downside, however, is that public transportation has suffered as a result.

When Ford introduced the affordable car in the early 20th century, Americans bought them because it was a whimsical machine that brought the freedoms above to the average consumer. The prevailing narrative is that Americans’ desire for private transport is what killed public transit. Yet the history of automobile magnates conspiring to monopolize transportation by destroying the interurban streetcar has been well documented and can be viewed in the 1995 documentary, “Taken for a Ride.”

Today, increasing numbers of Americans are preparing for a future with fewer cars. This is not to say the automobile will disappear or that jobs surrounding cars and car parts will cease to exist; it is an acknowledgment that successive generations are growing tired over the burden of car ownership and private transport, particularly in urban and populous suburban areas.

This move toward diverse transportation must be total. Across Atlantic County, needs exist for crosswalks in lower-income/multi-unit housing areas, light rail, widened bicycle lanes, roundabouts, bus shelters and sidewalk extensions.

It is noteworthy that Atlantic County once had an interurban rail system connecting Ocean City to Longport with stops at Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield, Pleasantville, Atlantic City, Ventnor and Margate. The number of people that could be bustled onto the barrier islands in the midst of summer without their cars is a tantalizing thought.

The 1944 Great Atlantic Hurricane destroyed much of Atlantic County’s island causeways; the roads were rebuilt and the rails withered away. While light rail can increase property values, rail also adds a dimension separate from the asphalt road, which should improve traffic juxtaposed to both cars and buses stuck sharing the same road.

Through the federal $1.3 trillion infrastructure bill, New Jersey has opportunities to ensure transportation can be re-diversified while protecting the environment. The privatization of transportation has reached its zenith and this generation of citizens, like their predecessors, demand improvements.

Alexander Hand

Egg Harbor Township