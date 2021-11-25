Voice of the People, Nov. 25, 2021

Atlantic City

Immigrant misconceives life, politics in US

Regarding the recent letter, “Uncontrolled immigration threatens NJ, America”:

I commend the immigrant letter writer for successfully assimilating into the American lifestyle, but must point out that she is working under some serious misconceptions.

The first is that immigrants will take her job. There are so many help wanted signs everywhere that immigrants are needed right now to take those jobs. This country was founded on diversity and inclusion and that is indeed the American way. It is despicable that people who have attained their comfortable position in life would say to others “I’ve got mine and the heck with you.” A rising tide lifts all boats and everyone does better when everyone does better. President Biden’s Build Back Better plan will allow for everyone to do better.

The second is that Joe Biden is unfit to lead and that others are doing his job. Is he of a different generation and corny and folksy? Yes. But he is far from demented and certainly follows his own conscience and beliefs. The letter writer must be ill-informed. I believe she has listened too long to the right-wing rhetoric and that she hears what she wants to hear.