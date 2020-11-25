Voice of the People, Nov. 25, 2020

Trump’s US looks foolish
Regarding the recent letter, “Democrats succeed in making US look foolish”:
The writer claims the Democrats made half of the U.S. look foolish by making Kamala Harris the vice president because she did not win any presidential primaries. The Democratic National Committee did not make Harris the vice president, the people did, by voting for her, almost 78 million of us.
In addition, Harris won as many presidential primaries as Mike Pence, Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle, the last three Republican vice presidents.
People looked foolish when we elevated to the presidency Donald Trump, who got almost 3 million less popular votes than his opponent. I think he now threatens the Republic by refusing to admit defeat despite losing the popular vote by 5 million votes. Who’s making the U.S. look foolish now?
James Weatherford
Ventnor
Homeless need COVID aid
There should be more articles pointing to the adversities that the homeless population faces with the rise of COVID-19. About 18% of the world’s population faces extreme poverty and there is little information on how they can be helped. These people are more vulnerable to the virus because they lack sufficient means and resources to protect themselves and take the proper safety precautions to avoid contracting the virus.
There is no talk about what local governments are doing to protect these people, especially Rep. Jeff Van Drew since he is Atlantic County’s representative. There is a high number of homeless people in Atlantic City, on the boardwalks, and in the streets, and they need protection against COVID-19 just like everyone else.
Brandon Bonner
Bridgeton
Biden virus focus proper
President-elect Joe Biden’s choice of Ron Klain as his chief of staff speaks volumes about how he will govern. Klain brings a unique combination of policy and public health expertise (having served as President Obama’s Ebola czar) that will be critical as the U.S. battles the pandemic. We need public servants who have the backgrounds that these times demand. With his first choice, the president-elect is showing that will be critical as he puts decision-makers into place. The times we are in call for nothing less.
Steve Clayton
Ocean Township
