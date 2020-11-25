Voice of the People, Nov. 25, 2020

Trump’s US looks foolish

Regarding the recent letter, “Democrats succeed in making US look foolish”:

The writer claims the Democrats made half of the U.S. look foolish by making Kamala Harris the vice president because she did not win any presidential primaries. The Democratic National Committee did not make Harris the vice president, the people did, by voting for her, almost 78 million of us.

In addition, Harris won as many presidential primaries as Mike Pence, Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle, the last three Republican vice presidents.

People looked foolish when we elevated to the presidency Donald Trump, who got almost 3 million less popular votes than his opponent. I think he now threatens the Republic by refusing to admit defeat despite losing the popular vote by 5 million votes. Who’s making the U.S. look foolish now?

James Weatherford

Ventnor

