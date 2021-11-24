Voice of the People, Nov. 24, 2021

Egg Harbor Township

Care experience affirms priority of one’s health

On May 28, I could not walk. My son took me to a hospital in Cherry Hill. I was diagnosed with a kidney hardly working and a slight heart condition.

I was treated for weeks. I left better, but I was also diagnosed to have a hip operation.

I went to a rehab after my operation. Now the fun begins.

I was now entering a new facility called assisted living. These facilities are not cheap. Medicare and Medicaid are what cover patients.

Most patients are in a wheelchair or walker. The care was better than any hospital or rehab I had been in since the start.

I had a private room, with bedroom, bathroom and living room. I had to use a wheelchair and then a walker and try to gain back the 20 pounds I had lost.

It was a very nice facility. The food was adequate, sometimes quite tasty.

Some were wheeled in by an aide who would make sure they had a table and ate. Many were there for years and didn’t want to leave. I could see why.