Voice of the People, Nov. 24, 2021

Biden not presidential
Former President Donald Trump looks and acts far more presidential than the existing President Joe Biden. I find it hard to believe that the American people are so out of touch with reality that we actually elected sleepy Joe. I have over the length of my life done my share of dopey things, yet I can’t believe I could ever have voted for Biden.
Stephen Kruger
Brigantine
TV ads should be more informative
Please give me one more time and size of for televised product “disclaimers,” put below the products or services, for the consumer to read and understand. Companies should try to remake ads for intelligent audiences.
Try new ads as old ads get stale. Some ads glue old celebrities to new jobs, challenging us to remember their names or fame.
Louis Sheen
Mays Landing
Don’t convert tennis to pickleball in O.C.
So pickleball players can “specialize,” they are demanding to convert three perfectly good old tennis courts at 18th street to pickleball. That’s not sensible at all.
Matthew Previti
Egg Harbor Township
Care experience affirms priority of one’s health
On May 28, I could not walk. My son took me to a hospital in Cherry Hill. I was diagnosed with a kidney hardly working and a slight heart condition.
I was treated for weeks. I left better, but I was also diagnosed to have a hip operation.
I went to a rehab after my operation. Now the fun begins.
I was now entering a new facility called assisted living. These facilities are not cheap. Medicare and Medicaid are what cover patients.
Most patients are in a wheelchair or walker. The care was better than any hospital or rehab I had been in since the start.
I had a private room, with bedroom, bathroom and living room. I had to use a wheelchair and then a walker and try to gain back the 20 pounds I had lost.
It was a very nice facility. The food was adequate, sometimes quite tasty.
Some were wheeled in by an aide who would make sure they had a table and ate. Many were there for years and didn’t want to leave. I could see why.
Visitors were screened, and the patients were free to leave the facility for a period of time if they were physically able. I had a relative visit me, but I never left, only to get fresh air outside.
They had many fun activities every day to fill in the hours. Some had dementia, some were mentally fine, but physically limited.
I was there for rehab and recovery. To get out when recovered, you have to give 30 days notice and be physically discharged by your doctor. I was glad to get good care, decent meals and caring medical people, but I wanted to go back to where I lived for 23 years, independently.
This was the first time I had an operation, other than having two babies. All I can say is health should be everyone’s priority, especially with the viruses we inherited a year ago.
I will do everything to be happy, healthy and survive. People should take good care of themselves. We all have one life to live, so make the most of it.
Marilyn Hernberg
Ventnor