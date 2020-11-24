 Skip to main content
Voice of the People, Nov. 24, 2020
Ridiculous election fiasco

It seems that mail-in ballots are to be the new norm for presidential elections in the future. Too many states were not prepared to handle the amount of mail and process them in a timely manner.

The fiasco that resulted with this election was absolutely ridiculous.

Going forward, like in past years, the result of the election should be announced the following day.

David M. Levin

Vineland

Abolish Electoral College

Congressman Jeff Van Drew wants to make election reform a number one priority when he returns to the House. I would strongly suggest he fight for the abolishment of the Electoral College. It is outdated and needs to end. Every vote should count nationally, not just toward a state total.

The popular vote is what should decide who becomes U.S. president.

Karl Frank

Mays Landing

All pay, schooling or no

I recently read a letter from someone complaining about paying school taxes and not being able to send their kids to school. Poor them, I have been paying taxes for over 40 years and I don’t have any kids. Where are my vouchers?

Don’t worry, because Joe Biden will probably take care of it along with all the other problems President Trump caused, if he can remember he’s president.

Gary Shoff

Egg Harbor Township

Trump fund plea pathetic

President Donald Trump, who claims to be a multi-billionaire, is now asking for donations to fight this election.

In the words of P.T. Barnum, “There’s a sucker born every minute.” How pathetic that the president of the United States is resorting to begging.

Michael Santambrogio

Egg Harbor Township

