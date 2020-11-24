Voice of the People, Nov. 24, 2020

Ridiculous election fiasco
It seems that mail-in ballots are to be the new norm for presidential elections in the future. Too many states were not prepared to handle the amount of mail and process them in a timely manner.
The fiasco that resulted with this election was absolutely ridiculous.
Going forward, like in past years, the result of the election should be announced the following day.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Abolish Electoral College
Congressman Jeff Van Drew wants to make election reform a number one priority when he returns to the House. I would strongly suggest he fight for the abolishment of the Electoral College. It is outdated and needs to end. Every vote should count nationally, not just toward a state total.
The popular vote is what should decide who becomes U.S. president.
Karl Frank
Mays Landing
All pay, schooling or no
I recently read a letter from someone complaining about paying school taxes and not being able to send their kids to school. Poor them, I have been paying taxes for over 40 years and I don’t have any kids. Where are my vouchers?
Don’t worry, because Joe Biden will probably take care of it along with all the other problems President Trump caused, if he can remember he’s president.
Gary Shoff
Egg Harbor Township
Trump fund plea pathetic
President Donald Trump, who claims to be a multi-billionaire, is now asking for donations to fight this election.
In the words of P.T. Barnum, “There’s a sucker born every minute.” How pathetic that the president of the United States is resorting to begging.
Michael Santambrogio
Egg Harbor Township
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!