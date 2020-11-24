Voice of the People, Nov. 24, 2020

Ridiculous election fiasco

It seems that mail-in ballots are to be the new norm for presidential elections in the future. Too many states were not prepared to handle the amount of mail and process them in a timely manner.

The fiasco that resulted with this election was absolutely ridiculous.

Going forward, like in past years, the result of the election should be announced the following day.

David M. Levin

Vineland

Abolish Electoral College

Congressman Jeff Van Drew wants to make election reform a number one priority when he returns to the House. I would strongly suggest he fight for the abolishment of the Electoral College. It is outdated and needs to end. Every vote should count nationally, not just toward a state total.

The popular vote is what should decide who becomes U.S. president.

Karl Frank

Mays Landing

