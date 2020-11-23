Voice of the People, Nov. 23, 2020

Adjust Electoral College
Regarding the recent editorial by the New York Daily News, “It’s time for America to fix one of the founders’ biggest mistakes”:
I almost completely agree with the headline of this N.Y. Daily News editorial. Mainly, I don’t believe the Electoral College was a mistake.
That being said, it cannot be eliminated. Our founders did believe in a more level playing field when it came to such important decisions. If the Electoral College were eliminated and elections based strictly on the popular vote, the country’s big cities (predominately controlled by Democrats) would control all elections, leaving rural America out in the cold.
I do believe the Electoral College shouldn’t be winner take all, as it is in most states, but by electoral district. While these heavily populated, heavily Democrat cities would still have a louder voice in elections, this would give people in rural America a greater say in who would be the next president.
Rob Coyne
Absecon
Election was fair, free
Donald Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden and this was not a close race at all. Joe Biden will have won the popular vote by more than 5 million votes and will have 74 more electoral votes than President Trump. There are some states that will have a mandated recount, however historically, recounts result in very minor adjustments to the overall vote totals. Biden’s lead in all the Trump-disputed states is tens of thousands. There is no question that Trump has lost this election.
In 2017 Trump’s administration created a commission to investigate voter fraud. The commission ran a six-month investigation before it was disbanded two weeks after a court ordered them to share its working documents with Democratic members. The commission was unable to produce evidence of voter fraud. Many states conduct their elections primarily by mail, such as Washington state, and no evidence of widespread voter fraud has been associated with mail in ballots in those states. Mail-in ballots are subject to rigorous security measures to ensure their accuracy.
Biden will take the oath of office on January 20 but what damage will be done to democracy in the meantime? Americans have been living in a state of ignorant bliss, but a day of reckoning has descended on America. The ideals of democracy are fragile and rely on the morality and character of the losing candidate and his willingness to concede. Today we are not Democrats or Republicans, we are Americans and we need to stand up and speak out against this questioning of a free and fair election. While some Americans may be disappointed by the results of this election, everyone needs to do the right thing and put America first.
Casey Courts Deacon
Surf City
