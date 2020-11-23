Voice of the People, Nov. 23, 2020

In 2017 Trump’s administration created a commission to investigate voter fraud. The commission ran a six-month investigation before it was disbanded two weeks after a court ordered them to share its working documents with Democratic members. The commission was unable to produce evidence of voter fraud. Many states conduct their elections primarily by mail, such as Washington state, and no evidence of widespread voter fraud has been associated with mail in ballots in those states. Mail-in ballots are subject to rigorous security measures to ensure their accuracy.

Biden will take the oath of office on January 20 but what damage will be done to democracy in the meantime? Americans have been living in a state of ignorant bliss, but a day of reckoning has descended on America. The ideals of democracy are fragile and rely on the morality and character of the losing candidate and his willingness to concede. Today we are not Democrats or Republicans, we are Americans and we need to stand up and speak out against this questioning of a free and fair election. While some Americans may be disappointed by the results of this election, everyone needs to do the right thing and put America first.