Voice of the People, Nov. 22, 2022

Upper Township decisions

don’t make much sense

Why do Upper Township officials spend so much time looking to turn out lights? This may keep us in the dark or make it easier to get robbed at night.

Light pollution and saving electric were the two top reasons given. Yet, we install a receptacle at taxpayer’s expense that when used can deliver the same amount of electricity as the condensing unit that runs a home conditioner.

A recent article put the cost of a providing a township vehicle to a municipal employee at $20,000 a year. What a perk! No one should be allowed to take home a township vehicle. It would save money on insurance, wear and tear on the vehicles, gas and electric and taxpayers’ dollars. No free gas or electric.

As the gateway to Cape May County, we should be a shining light, not a shot in the dark. Maybe a new township motto should be: Welcome to Upper Township, we’ll leave the lights on for you.

Bob DiIorio

Seaville

Trump Jr. cruel

to mock Pelosi attack

I find it cruel and heartless, but not surprising, that Donald Trump Jr. chose to post on Twitter a joke about the attack on Paul Pelosi. His posting was a photo of a pair of underwear with a hammer on top. The callousness is beyond belief. Ironically, I am pretty confident that this narcissistic, coddled, silver spoon in the mouth man never held a tool in his hand. But then, maybe he has.

Kevin Montone

Somers Point