Voice of the People, Nov. 22, 2021

Businesses need better call holding practices

When phones were tethered to walls, individuals were expected to conduct themselves with mutual consideration and abstain from cursing, yelling, delaying and distracting. Though tethered phones are in little use today, there is a reason to revive and promote the etiquette it spawned.

Most businesses view customers with a degree of fondness and desire no less affection in return. However, the latter’s feelings for the former have gone into decline owning to their insensitive handling of incoming calls, the manner of which following remedies address.

There are companies that answer incoming calls with this automatic message: “Your call is important to us, please wait for” etc.; they drain the compliment from the message by repeating it a dozen or more times. Better policy requires after four repeats of the first message a second takes over — “because your call is important an associate will contact you within the next four minutes.”