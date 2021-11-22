Voice of the People, Nov. 22, 2021

Businesses need better call holding practices
When phones were tethered to walls, individuals were expected to conduct themselves with mutual consideration and abstain from cursing, yelling, delaying and distracting. Though tethered phones are in little use today, there is a reason to revive and promote the etiquette it spawned.
Most businesses view customers with a degree of fondness and desire no less affection in return. However, the latter’s feelings for the former have gone into decline owning to their insensitive handling of incoming calls, the manner of which following remedies address.
There are companies that answer incoming calls with this automatic message: “Your call is important to us, please wait for” etc.; they drain the compliment from the message by repeating it a dozen or more times. Better policy requires after four repeats of the first message a second takes over — “because your call is important an associate will contact you within the next four minutes.”
Often, while waiting to be put through to someone, callers will discover their connection has been intentionally delayed until the company has sent through their lengthy listing of its varied offerings. A kindly alternative to “captive audience” practice provides callers choice: press 1 to learn, while you wait of our company’s good services, press 2 to hear the enchanting singing of Eastern songbirds.
All too frequently the entertainment fare extended to “callers-in-want” is so distant from pleasant that it seems to straddle the boundary between music and abrasive. Adding to its irritation is the suspicion it had been crafted to drive callers to such a state of annoyance, they quit the call and switch to the computer.
Ray Lewis
Atlantic City
Horse drawn carriages cruel and inhumane
There are numerous petitions to stop and expose the cruel industry of horse drawn carriages in cities around the globe. And many cities have already banned this brutality.
So why in the beautiful town of Ocean City are we not only contributing to this cruelty, we are celebrating it again this holiday season?
Cities all over the world have horrific tales of horses running in fear, overworked and exhausted animals, inadequate water supply, human and equine fatalities and awful aftercare. The list is long and bleak.
Let our town be a beacon of kindness and compassion and put a stop to this old-fashioned and inhumane tradition of animal cruelty.
Christine Ross
Old Fogey Farm Sanctuary
Egg Harbor Township