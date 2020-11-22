Voice of the People, Nov. 22, 2020

Big Politics needs reform
Regarding the recent commentary by Joel Reed, “Van Drew win punishes Democrats for abandoning a centrist”:
This op-ed covers Rep. Jeff Van Drew and the decision that he was forced to make. It is a mirror-image of the discussions I have had with close associates and friends on this same issue.
Politics today, above the municipal level, is in my terms “Big Poli,” a relative of Big Oil, Big Agriculture, etc., thoroughly run out of the Beltway, Washington, DC.
Both Van Drew’s and Kennedy’s campaigns reeked of this money and influence. Smear the opposition, issues be damned.
I’ve been an independent voter for 30 years and yet, as a professional marketer, I have done a number of very successful political campaigns, mostly for Republican candidates. (Won 12, lost 2.)
My suggestion is to abandon support for political parties, make the candidates state their positions, and vote independently.
Walt Murphy
Linwood
Honor female vets too
I read the Veteran’s Day salute to local veterans in The Press. Being a Navy veteran myself I can appreciate their sacrifice.
That being said, it was curious to me as to why no female veterans were recognized. My wife Lisa was one of the first females to serve onboard a Navy ship. The USS Yellowstone AD 41. My daughter Jenny served four years in the Navy as an IT specialist. So I salute them for their service.
Mark Hostetler
Galloway Township
Cut own fossil fuel use
Regarding the recent editorial, “Environmental groups split over next regional climate program”:
The editorial concerned environmental groups’ various positions on a new Transportation & Climate Initiative, a collaboration of 12 states including New Jersey to reduce vehicle emissions. Instead of offering a proposal of its own, the editorial said the initiative was too costly and burdensome. This is a familiar complaint by Republicans and conservatives. Here’s a solution that is neither costly nor burdensome and easily done.
My wife and I bought a 2018 Honda Hybrid Accord for $23,000. We get 50 mpg, use 200 gallons of gas a year, thereby saving about $220 a year. We are using a renewable energy supplier for our electric for about the same price as the standard non-renewable supplier. We are using electric heaters most of the winter, only using about 50 gallons of heating fuel during the coldest weeks, so our total fossil fuel consumption is around 250 gallons a year, far exceeding the goals of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, that the right seems to oppose so much. I figure we’re saving about $500 a year. It’s amazing what people could do if they just didn’t resist change.
Bruce Allen
Del Haven
