Voice of the People, Nov. 21, 2022

Billionaires decide what’s good for others

Billionaire Elon Musk, with an ego to match his bank account, seems to have decided that Ukraine should capitulate to Putin. His wafer thin ego was rankled by expletive laced comments by former diplomat Andrij Melnyk, who strenuously objected to Musk’s Chamberlain-esque suggestions. Musk’s reaction was to threaten removing support for his Starlink system. This action would have benefited the Russian military immeasurably. He can do what he likes. He knows what’s best for the Ukraine.

In Philadelphia, a group of billionaires knows what’s best for downtown. They intend to build a megalithic monument to honor a basketball team. They say it will reinvigorate the failed Fashion District development and reinvent Market Street. It will solve the problem of bands of out of control teens roving the streets, traffic and parking issues, and the residents of Chinatown will grow to love it. Of course they will have to love it from a distance since Chinatown as we know it won’t be there anymore.

I could go on, but what’s the sense? These people have the money, the power, the connections and the hubris that goes along with it. They make decisions from a rarefied environment. They purport to know what’s best for us and they will do as they please. We get to watch.

Jim McManus

Ocean City