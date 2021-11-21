Voice of the People, Nov. 21, 2021

Commuting to college has its advantages

Maybe being a commuting college student to a nearby campus might not be such a bad move. I have been in the business of getting kids into college since 1958. Reports come back to me from many of my former students who expressed nothing but negatives about living away from home while pursuing a college education. One girl reports that her roommate plays host to her unemployed tattooed sweetheart from back home who carries on romantic trysts in their shared residence hall, and she must seek a place to stay not to be in the same room while they have sex.

Then, complaints come back to me about how one of the four shared roommates in an off-campus apartment doesn’t pull his weight when it comes to housekeeping and coming up with his part of the expenses. He has difficulty studying effectively in the shared noisy arrangement.

One clever family and their freshman son decided to be a commuting student at West Chester University. They bought the kid a good used car. No one on campus knows if he lives on campus or is a commuter. The savings involved in room and board have been placed in an account for the kid so that upon graduation there will be at least seventy grand available for him to begin his career.