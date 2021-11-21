Voice of the People, Nov. 21, 2021

Commuting to college has its advantages
Maybe being a commuting college student to a nearby campus might not be such a bad move. I have been in the business of getting kids into college since 1958. Reports come back to me from many of my former students who expressed nothing but negatives about living away from home while pursuing a college education. One girl reports that her roommate plays host to her unemployed tattooed sweetheart from back home who carries on romantic trysts in their shared residence hall, and she must seek a place to stay not to be in the same room while they have sex.
Then, complaints come back to me about how one of the four shared roommates in an off-campus apartment doesn’t pull his weight when it comes to housekeeping and coming up with his part of the expenses. He has difficulty studying effectively in the shared noisy arrangement.
One clever family and their freshman son decided to be a commuting student at West Chester University. They bought the kid a good used car. No one on campus knows if he lives on campus or is a commuter. The savings involved in room and board have been placed in an account for the kid so that upon graduation there will be at least seventy grand available for him to begin his career.
In my day, it was thought that a solid college experience meant living on campus and learning how to survive on one’s own. Today, however, just like everything else we once considered as smart, things are slowly going to Hades in a hand basket.
Sam Alfonsi
Diamond Beach
Put Atlantic City ShopRite uptown
It doesn’t make sense to have a ShopRite supermarket at Baltic and Ohio Avenues. It would have made sense if they would have put a ShopRite uptown so residents could have a store to go to there instead of coming all the way to Save A Lot, but I guess the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will be taking over the city soon so it doesn’t make sense.
We also got senior citizen and handicapped people that live uptown, so it doesn’t make sense, but once they get it built, they’re going to have a lot of looting at the store, then they are going to wish that they never built it there.
Timothy Robinson
Atlantic City
Caregivers for dementia deserve federal support
In 2014, my dad was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 64. Over the six years he lived with this, I had many first-hand opportunities to learn about the emotional, physical and financial challenges caregivers face.
One of the most significant challenges I experienced was determining the best long-term option for his care. Fortunately, my mom and I were able to work together to research information and find a solution for our unique needs. But even with each other’s support, it was still a lot for us to take on, especially the challenge of planning long-term care while simultaneously adapting to my dad’s ongoing behavior and communication changes.
Today, more than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act (S.56/ H.R.1474) would provide grants for training and support services for families and unpaid caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia.
As a constituent of New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, I would like to acknowledge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s ongoing support of legislation related to Alzheimer’s. With November being National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness and National Family Caregivers Month, I would like to commend him for co-sponsoring the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act earlier this year.
Bradley Nussbaum
Hammonton