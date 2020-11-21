Voice of the People, Nov. 21, 2020

Biden compassionate
Once I heard we elected a president who cares about people, I was happier then I have been in four years. The world has breathed a sigh of relief and the world leaders have been congratulating Joe Biden every day.
The stock market soared. I have saved money all my life. I don’t care if I lose every cent of it, as long as we continue to keep a president in office who shows compassion for people first.
COVID has kept us from many things. I hope it has taught young people sometimes you have to sacrifice and do without. The world and this country will be OK. COVID will pass.
Appreciate your family and what you have. Both are more important than smartphones and other technology items. Realize that everything you own can be replaced, even money. Be grateful, be kind. We have much to be grateful for in this country. 2020 has changed our way of life, don’t let it change your heart.
Jeanne Roberts
Egg Harbor Township
Betrayed by Van Drew
Regarding the recent commentary by Joel Reed, “Van Drew win punishes Democrats for abandoning a centrist”:
This op-ed suggests that Democrats rejected Rep. Jeff Van Drew for his refusal to vote for the impeachment. Actually Democratic voters bailed when witnessing his reprehensible, obsequious capitulation to President Trump, a treacherous betrayal. I don’t consider him my congressman.
Craig Adams
Egg Harbor Township
Election review saddens
Once again, Attorney General William Barr has gut pinched the blindfolded Lady Justice just as when he heavy handedly intervened in the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn cases, whitewashed the Mueller report, or fired the N.Y. Southern District attorney general. Instead of saluting those who worked on what turned out to be the largest electorate in U.S. history he sent U.S. attorneys to states to investigate alleged fraud, adding more destructive noise to baseless yammering about massive voter fraud. My understanding is that election planning, conduct, security and certification of results are state’s rights and responsibilities not to be trampled by an overbearing federal government. This is a very sad time for our country.
Stephen Spahn
Sweetwater
