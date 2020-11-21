Voice of the People, Nov. 21, 2020

Biden compassionate

Once I heard we elected a president who cares about people, I was happier then I have been in four years. The world has breathed a sigh of relief and the world leaders have been congratulating Joe Biden every day.

The stock market soared. I have saved money all my life. I don’t care if I lose every cent of it, as long as we continue to keep a president in office who shows compassion for people first.

COVID has kept us from many things. I hope it has taught young people sometimes you have to sacrifice and do without. The world and this country will be OK. COVID will pass.

Appreciate your family and what you have. Both are more important than smartphones and other technology items. Realize that everything you own can be replaced, even money. Be grateful, be kind. We have much to be grateful for in this country. 2020 has changed our way of life, don’t let it change your heart.

Jeanne Roberts

Egg Harbor Township

Betrayed by Van Drew

Regarding the recent commentary by Joel Reed, “Van Drew win punishes Democrats for abandoning a centrist”: