Voice of the People, Nov. 20, 2022

May need the military

to stop deadly fentanyl

Our country is facing the biggest threat in the nation’s history. That threat is fentanyl, a drug so powerful that one shipment would be enough to kill every man, woman and child in America. When the most powerful military in the world permits this invasion, something is terribly wrong. Perhaps it’s time we used the military, with or without Mexico’s permission, to destroy the cartels.

The importers of fentanyl should face the harshest of sentences rendered to the most violent criminals in this country, including the death penalty. It is time to use everything in our arsenal to combat this scourge and protect citizens to the best of our ability.

The destruction of the cartels would improve the lives of Americans as well as those of Mexicans, perhaps curtailing the corruption of the Mexican government and restoring a rewarding life for its citizens.

When the cartels can kidnap the Tamaulipas mayor and eight of his aides, it only exposes their power over the population. The captives were released.

Make no mistake, communist China is a supplier of fentanyl as they seek to destroy the USA.

Robert J. Caroccio Sr.

Ocean City

Sick society lacks

morality on violence

The effort to blame one political party for either crime or violence is absurd. There is plenty of blame and responsibility to be shared all around. The failure to have sensible gun regulation is an absolute disgrace in this society. Guns are trucked in daily to cities for enormous profits. Teenagers there can sometimes purchase semi-automatic rifles without serious background checks and equip them with huge amounts of ammunition rounds.

“For profit” is the ruling morality of our time. The repeated scare tactic of loss of Second Amendment rights is distorted daily to ensure that guns have few real limitations. Nothing says time to again ban assault weapons more than the fact that sometimes cops are afraid to go in -- case in point the school shooting in Texas.

Let’s stop the blame game and be honest about the need for reforming the lack of morality that guides so much political discussion and sincerely try to solve the sickness in society with genuine efforts to work to protect every member of society from crime and violence.

Marcia and Dale Colman

Linwood