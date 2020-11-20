Voice of the People, Nov. 20, 2020

Honest, legal election takes time to finish

This election is not over. Candidate Joe Biden is not yet president-elect, although he is ignoring these facts and trying hard to convince the public that he is. Neither the media nor the candidate’s campaign determines the results of this election. States must certify the results. None has done so. Congress has the final word.

72 million voters chose President Trump in an extremely close election. There are several automatic state recounts because of this fact. It is necessary and right for the good of the country that the result of this election be, and is perceived to be, legitimate, an honest election achieved by the rule of law. Count all legal votes. Do not count illegal ones.

The president has the right and the duty to challenge and pursue by means of due process of the law up to and including the U.S. Supreme Court issues of questionable election numbers and ballots, the sudden cessation of counting on Nov. 4, and apparent violations of the law. Why would the Democrats object to a factual, thorough investigation? Legal voters are entitled to a transparent and accountable election. In 2000, presidential candidate Al Gore took 37 days and a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court in his challenge to George Bush. Any fraud must not be tolerated and allowed to stand.