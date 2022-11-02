Voice of the People, Nov. 2, 2022

Against Cunliffe for Barnegat Committee

As a more than four decade resident of Barnegat, I found a recent article on the town’s committee and another resident’s perpetual desire to have Charlie Cunliffe on the committee to be wanting.

The writer’s complaint was about the committee’s lack of open meetings during the pandemic. Like many towns and states, much was restricted during that time. Cunliffe wants to be on the same committee that he is now suing. As of September, residents can attend meetings and step up to present questions. The writer further complains that the all-Republican committee is clique operated, yet when the state of N.J. or the U.S. Congress is controlled by Democrats, they are not transparent and may have secret meetings (ie. Rep. Schiff) and the rules change.

Cunliffe is formerly from Lakewood, where he held various seats including city council and mayor for several years. In light of the financial, economic and social mess that exists in Lakewood, I prefer that Cunliffe not bring the same expertise to Barnegat. While things are never perfect, compared to Lakewood, Barnegat is safe, peaceful and relatively stable.

Richard Engebretsen

Barnegat

Republicans would put America back on track

With the midterm elections approaching, I would suggest that voters review the issues that each party is alluding to. The Democratic Party is wearing blinders and only pushing the abortion issue, looking for a certain demographic of voter. Whereas the Republicans are addressing the issues initiated by the Democrats, that are presently plaguing America — be it inflation, rising fuel and grocery prices, the invasion at the southern border or the increase in interest rates. This is not the entire list of issues for the Republicans.

These issues affect all voters. So if people feel that the Democratic abortion issue is more important than putting money back into their pocket or than the sovereignty of the nation, vote Democrat. But vote. And if you do, make it for the party that will once again put America back on the right track.

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing