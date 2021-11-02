Voice of the People, Nov. 2, 2021

Language tolerance needed

Regarding the recent letter, “Spanish option avoided”:

Every once in a while, a letter gets printed that really makes me question why someone would even write such a thing. Today was one of those days.

The writer criticized the fact that their pharmacy had an option to listen in Spanish if they wanted to refill a prescription. I find that odd. My pharmacy has that option, but since I don’t speak Spanish, I don’t use it. Why does the letter writer find it annoying that for a brief second they have to listen to a simple instruction of what number to press?

It’s no wonder we have the issues we do. Tolerance is a foreign word, even to those that speak English.

Lisa Press

Egg Harbor Township

Quilts of Valor

aren’t just blankets

A caption to a photo accompanying the recent article "A warrior's welcome" said Major Berrios was “gifted a blanket.” He in fact was awarded a handmade quilt through the South Jersey Chapter of the national Quilts of Valor.