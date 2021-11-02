 Skip to main content
Voice of the People, Nov. 2, 2021
Voice of the People, Nov. 2, 2021

Language tolerance needed

Regarding the recent letter, “Spanish option avoided”:

Every once in a while, a letter gets printed that really makes me question why someone would even write such a thing. Today was one of those days.

The writer criticized the fact that their pharmacy had an option to listen in Spanish if they wanted to refill a prescription. I find that odd. My pharmacy has that option, but since I don’t speak Spanish, I don’t use it. Why does the letter writer find it annoying that for a brief second they have to listen to a simple instruction of what number to press?

It’s no wonder we have the issues we do. Tolerance is a foreign word, even to those that speak English.

Lisa Press

Egg Harbor Township

Quilts of Valor
aren’t just blankets

A caption to a photo accompanying the recent article "A warrior's welcome" said Major Berrios was “gifted a blanket.” He in fact was awarded a handmade quilt through the South Jersey Chapter of the national Quilts of Valor.

These quilts are intended for a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The quilt says unequivocally, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation."

It is recorded in the national registry of the Quilts of Valor organization. Over 280,000 quilts have been awarded to our veterans.

Jane Pszczolkowski

Ocean City

