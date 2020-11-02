Voice of the People, Nov. 2, 2020

Bridge bike access unsafe
It’s a perfect day for a bicycle ride over the new Parkway bridge spanning Atlantic and Cape May counties.
The NJ Turnpike Authority recently added this bridge along with a stunning pedestrian/bicyclist feature that provides fantastic views of the Mullica River, the vast vistas of the bay overlooking Ocean City and a real nice getaway in these COVID times.
But people risk their lives getting to it.
Access to the bikeway from Somers Point is along Route 9 south past the southbound ramp to the Garden State Parkway. There are no bike lanes or clear routes to get to the foot of the bike path. This is a very busy section of Route 9 where northbound cars exiting the Parkway merge onto the highway at a posted limit of 45 mph.
The NJ Department of Transportation is responsible for Route 9 and this access area. It bears the burden of responsibility for maintaining a safe, bike-friendly access road to the Parkway bridge.
County Route 559 (Somers Point-Mays Landing Road) from the Ocean City Bridge to Route 9 has a speed limit of 45 mph. Requests to the county from the city and residents to lower that speed limit for safety purposes have been declined.
Either way on Route 9 (north or south) or Route 559, bike riders are taking their lives in their hands. I think the posted speed limits are excessive. This lack of oversight and failure to properly protect bicyclists might result in a tragedy.
Bike riders should beware and NJDOT should make the necessary improvements.
Bob Marshall
Somers Point
NJ should compel flu shots
New Jersey legislators have proposed a bill to mandate flu shots for students unless medically exempted by a doctor. It’s about time that this happened. People who say that it’s against their religion or have some other feeble excuse not to get vaccinated should no longer have the opportunity to expose the rest of us to the influenza virus.
It’s about time the legislators in this state stood up for all of us and made the right decision that supports public health. I think people have ignored common sense for too long and allowed illness to spread to others.
Next, I think the state should require a license showing that people have been vaccinated, without which they would receive a very large fine. Vaccinations could be free and they are now required by law for students.
James Aumack
Cape May
Limit terms, pensions
It’s time for people to put political differences aside and demand term limits for anyone in public office.
It’s also time that financial limits are put in place regarding the pensions public officials, especially senators, congressional representatives and former presidents have been receiving.
If they earn millions of dollars on book deals and public speaking engagements, then they must give up most of their pensions, and it should be effective immediately.
When citizens receive Social Security income before their regular retirement age and return to work even just to make ends meet, and let’s say an individual earns $25,000, they give up money for every dollar they earn over their allowed amount. They and people with disabilities risk losing some benefits, but not politicians.
David Barsky
Atlantic City
No right to body of fetus
I cannot understand how the statement “a women has a right to her own body” can justify abortion. I do believe that a woman has right to her body; however, not to somebody else’s body. The fetus in the womb is not part of a woman’s anatomy. It is somebody else’s body. A woman’s right to her own body must be exercised before pregnancy happens.
Ilona Ujhelyi
Woodbine
