Voice of the People, Nov. 2, 2020

Bridge bike access unsafe

It’s a perfect day for a bicycle ride over the new Parkway bridge spanning Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The NJ Turnpike Authority recently added this bridge along with a stunning pedestrian/bicyclist feature that provides fantastic views of the Mullica River, the vast vistas of the bay overlooking Ocean City and a real nice getaway in these COVID times.

But people risk their lives getting to it.

Access to the bikeway from Somers Point is along Route 9 south past the southbound ramp to the Garden State Parkway. There are no bike lanes or clear routes to get to the foot of the bike path. This is a very busy section of Route 9 where northbound cars exiting the Parkway merge onto the highway at a posted limit of 45 mph.

The NJ Department of Transportation is responsible for Route 9 and this access area. It bears the burden of responsibility for maintaining a safe, bike-friendly access road to the Parkway bridge.

County Route 559 (Somers Point-Mays Landing Road) from the Ocean City Bridge to Route 9 has a speed limit of 45 mph. Requests to the county from the city and residents to lower that speed limit for safety purposes have been declined.