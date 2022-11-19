Voice of the People, Nov. 19, 2022

Resist negative campaigns for health of America

The importance we assign to voting will determine America’s health when her care passes to our children. To vote wisely we must compare the merits and plans of candidates vying for office and decide from that comparison who is best fit to guide and serve. Otherwise, those having little knowledge of candidates beyond name become vulnerable prey of campaign saboteurs. This term refers to persons in various settings from social conversation to radio broadcasts who hurl at specific office seekers allegations molded into fear or anger, inducing statements for the purpose of persuading listeners, come election day, to vote against the maligned candidate.

Samplings from the list of hurled include: He is a secret member of the deep state; she is a pawn of communists abroad; he supports brainwashing youth; she gets a bribe every time the greedy raise a price. Ironically, some hurlers of these allegations compliment themselves as being of fine moral character before proceeding to bear false witness, violate the golden rule, and engage in unAmerican conduct by attacking that which constitutes America and that which sustains America — us.

Ray Lewis

Corbin City

Kanye West comments are dangerous, scary

The rhetoric that Kanye West is spewing is dangerous and scary. What is ironic is that the groups that hang signs agreeing with him (the white supremacists, and apparently his target audience) would be coming for him next. It’s sad his mental illness prevents him from seeing this, especially since he has children.

Michele Kersh

Galloway Township