Voice of the People, Nov. 19, 2021

Pike paving unneeded

I live in Galloway and they recently repaved the White Horse Pike in Absecon and Galloway. Why?

The road was fine. In fact the old surface is just as smooth as the new. And why now, right before the winter season where it can be subjected to snow plows and pot holes? Another waste of taxpayer money.

Al Casalnova

Galloway Township

Socialism, voting concerns

Many people believe America will never vote for socialism. This was reinforced in the last two presidential elections. 2016 saw many lifelong Democrats and independents favor a brash capitalist over a big government liberal. 2020 saw the Democratic Party choose what was considered to be one of the least woke and progressive of all their candidates to run for president. Even with much progressive support, voters chose someone billed as the moderate.

On Jan. 20 he canceled the Keystone pipeline. So much for the moderate. Since then every decision he has made has been applauded by Sen. Bernie Sanders. The party knew Sanders would never be president so they cloned him.