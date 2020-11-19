Voice of the People, Nov. 19, 2020

Unacceptable to suppress story about Hunter Biden
I must join the previous writers complaining about the lack of reporting on the alleged involvement of Hunter and Joe Biden in a “pay to play” scheme with China, Russia and Ukraine. Do we all need to get our news from Fox?
CNN and other networks that are anti-President Trump aren’t covering this. All media should at least weigh in on their coverage or non-coverage decisions. As it is I see no difference between fake news and no news.
Anthony DiCosola
Northfield
Young girls field a flag football team
The NFL’s sanctioning of flag football leagues has made the sport more accessible than ever. In my community of Medford, the flag is a behemoth, drawing the participation of 2,600 kids annually. Yet, while the league has flourished, girls participation has not.
This year, a team of brave 10-year-old girls is changing that.
The girls team was a seismic shift to football’s culture. Practices were a rainbow of little girls cartwheeling everywhere. From a distance it looked like the coaches dropped their Fruit Loops on the ground. Forget the eye black. Game day war paint was colored hairspray.
Girls on the field looked different and, unfortunately, at first they played different. It took time for our daughters to act like football players. The sport — even flag — demands a level of aggressiveness that our girls (despite being multi-sport athletes) hadn’t been taught. For most of the season they played catch-up, learning how to be assertive and confident while playing all-boy teams who had more experience under their flag belts and certainly didn’t want to lose to girls.
It took perseverance, but they did win. In their last regular season match-up, our pixies threw for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and got a pick-six. After the game, my daughter said, “I shouldn’t have thrown into double coverage, but did you see that jet sweep?” Say what now? It looked like football — not girls playing football — just regular breathtaking, heartbreaking football. And our girls were at the center of it.
One thing I hope my daughter remembers from this experience is that when the rules are the same for everyone, as they are in flag, that she too can play, excel and win, even when the landscape is dominated by boys. I think it’s critically important that, early on, girls learn to show up on the field of play, get up after being knocked down, and fight for a win. This is what football teaches our boys, and now our girls.
I’m grateful to these girls for blazing a path.
Lauren E. Anderson
Medford, Burlington County
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!