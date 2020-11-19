Voice of the People, Nov. 19, 2020

Unacceptable to suppress story about Hunter Biden

I must join the previous writers complaining about the lack of reporting on the alleged involvement of Hunter and Joe Biden in a “pay to play” scheme with China, Russia and Ukraine. Do we all need to get our news from Fox?

CNN and other networks that are anti-President Trump aren’t covering this. All media should at least weigh in on their coverage or non-coverage decisions. As it is I see no difference between fake news and no news.

Anthony DiCosola

Northfield

Young girls field a flag football team

The NFL’s sanctioning of flag football leagues has made the sport more accessible than ever. In my community of Medford, the flag is a behemoth, drawing the participation of 2,600 kids annually. Yet, while the league has flourished, girls participation has not.

This year, a team of brave 10-year-old girls is changing that.

The girls team was a seismic shift to football’s culture. Practices were a rainbow of little girls cartwheeling everywhere. From a distance it looked like the coaches dropped their Fruit Loops on the ground. Forget the eye black. Game day war paint was colored hairspray.