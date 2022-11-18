Voice of the People, Nov. 18, 2022

Jan. 6 committee wastes time, money

The January 6th committee is a Democrat witch hunt to harass Donald Trump and his MAGA followers and is a waste of taxpayer money. Trump is not going anywhere, except the White House. The two rinos (Republicans in name only) on the committee are Nancy Pelosi’s anti-Trumpers and will be gone soon, replaced by true Republicans. Liz Cheney is a real nothing, like her father, and will not be missed except by Pelosi and her gang. Thank you to Wyoming for getting rid of her. I wish the midterms got rid of the rest of these Jan. 6 committee witch hunters for wasting our time and money.