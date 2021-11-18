Voice of the People, Nov. 18, 2021

Political actions erode US rule of law
We are no longer a rule of law country, we are a country ruled by the lawless. Consider: a secretary of state who used her private server doing national business, deleted 33,000 emails, bleached the data evidence and faced no penalty. A Georgia election that I read registered thousands of homeless people with identical addresses. A president (Barack Obama) who delivered $1.7 billion in cash to Iran with no guarantee it wouldn’t be used for terrorism. A vice president (Joe Biden) who threatened to withhold a billion dollars from Ukraine if it didn’t fire the judge investigating a company that hired his son. A media that conceals the truth and glosses over the negative. The media should be held to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
I have seen enough to convince me the 2020 election was fraudulent. The Arizona audit showed by circumstantial evidence the election was a fraud, with thousands of duplicate ballots, multiple ballots with the same name and address and different voter IDs, erased paper trails, deleted log files.
Illegal elections are a crime against the United States of America, undermining the very essence of the republic, negating the votes of the voters who have been cheated. The perpetrators are criminals and should be prosecuted.
At the age of 86, I am deeply concerned for the future as colleges promote the radical left and the socialist form of government. We are at a critical time in American history when an educational system fails to educate children to the ideals as a nation of good. Thankfully, college students are rebelling against the corrupt Biden administration.
Robert J. Caroccio Sr.
Ocean City
Congressional election will be about hate
I am a 74-year-old white man born and raised in the coal mine region of western Pennsylvania during the darkest impoverished times. Virtually everyone I knew was poor by any standard but didn’t know any better. My family was not remotely middle class, but a few layers removed.
At the age of 20, I was hired by a large manufacturer in Philadelphia and worked my way through college for nine years. During my city experience I witnessed many thrilling events, and also the struggle for people of color and it was disturbing. I promised myself that I would never be part of an oppressive class and would conduct myself accordingly.
In my last 30 years of employment in the glass manufacturing industry, I was in a position of authority with the opportunity to make a difference and ensure that equality and fairness were my mantras. My workplace employees were historically a combination of 60% men and 40% women and within the matrix, 40% were people of color. Within that workforce, the cross-section of people was virtually every combination of persuasions.
The fundamental caveat is that all of my working life was in a union shop and that opportunity was based on seniority and skill. The persuasion and color of my employees was irrelevant to me.
By today’s standards, I am either a racist, homophobe, xenophobe or all three. I am forced to choose sides and there are only two it seems. No matter what side you’re on, you are hated by the other. You must choose and no matter what side you’re on, you are required to hate the other side. Social media has poisoned the nation.
November of 2022 will be a referendum on hate and in the privacy of the voting booth, people will have a choice. The side that hates me will not know how I voted, only the results will reflect the wishes of the American people. 2022 will dictate the future.
Dennis Mullen
Ocean City