Voice of the People, Nov. 18, 2021

Political actions erode US rule of law

We are no longer a rule of law country, we are a country ruled by the lawless. Consider: a secretary of state who used her private server doing national business, deleted 33,000 emails, bleached the data evidence and faced no penalty. A Georgia election that I read registered thousands of homeless people with identical addresses. A president (Barack Obama) who delivered $1.7 billion in cash to Iran with no guarantee it wouldn’t be used for terrorism. A vice president (Joe Biden) who threatened to withhold a billion dollars from Ukraine if it didn’t fire the judge investigating a company that hired his son. A media that conceals the truth and glosses over the negative. The media should be held to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

I have seen enough to convince me the 2020 election was fraudulent. The Arizona audit showed by circumstantial evidence the election was a fraud, with thousands of duplicate ballots, multiple ballots with the same name and address and different voter IDs, erased paper trails, deleted log files.

Illegal elections are a crime against the United States of America, undermining the very essence of the republic, negating the votes of the voters who have been cheated. The perpetrators are criminals and should be prosecuted.