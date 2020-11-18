Voice of the People, Nov. 18, 2020

No EPA rule for racecars
I want Congress to pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act, H.R. 5434/S. 2602, in 2020. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a racecar used exclusively at the track.
Modifying a vehicle into a racecar is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that the Clean Air Act requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.
The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into racecars used exclusively for competition doesn’t violate the Clean Air Act. It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and parts businesses.
Albert Perry
Mullica Hill
Fight terror in Ethiopia
As a local Press reader, I urge people to support the United States’ strategic and geopolitical interest in the horn of Africa by supporting the Ethiopian government’s effort to root out terrorism and maintain law and order in the Tigray region.
The TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front), a group with a dozen listings as a perpetrator in the Global Terrorism Database, has committed criminal actions against innocent civilians.
Actions being taken by the government are solely against TPLF and not the people of Tigray.
People should support efforts of the Ethiopian government to quell terrorist attacks and bring peace and stability throughout Ethiopia; list leaders of TPLF as terrorists; provide financial and logistical support to the Ethiopian government to combat terroristic acts; and work with congressional leaders to freeze the assets of TPLF leaders.
Kebede Gonet
Galloway Township
