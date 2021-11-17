Voice of the People, Nov. 17, 2021

Pilot thrilled children

As a resident and taxpayer of Pleasantville, I witnessed the joy expressed on young children’s faces as they were playing on a local school playground when a helicopter flew by and the pilot waved at the children.

Kudos to the pilot for taking the opportunity to provide a unique experience. Perhaps he will read this as I to express my gratitude for his engaging our young children in a moment of awe recently. What a small but significant action that is positive for our community.

Sharone Brown-Jackson

Pleasantville

Speech therapy valued in stuttering article

My reaction to the article “NBA player Kidd-Gilchrist visits Stockton to talk about his stuttering initiative” was that former player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist did a great thing by praising his speech therapist. The role of speech therapists in our society is valuable and their importance should be viewed on par with other health care professionals.