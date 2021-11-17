Voice of the People, Nov. 17, 2021

Pilot thrilled children
As a resident and taxpayer of Pleasantville, I witnessed the joy expressed on young children’s faces as they were playing on a local school playground when a helicopter flew by and the pilot waved at the children.
Kudos to the pilot for taking the opportunity to provide a unique experience. Perhaps he will read this as I to express my gratitude for his engaging our young children in a moment of awe recently. What a small but significant action that is positive for our community.
Sharone Brown-Jackson
Pleasantville
Speech therapy valued in stuttering article
My reaction to the article “NBA player Kidd-Gilchrist visits Stockton to talk about his stuttering initiative” was that former player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist did a great thing by praising his speech therapist. The role of speech therapists in our society is valuable and their importance should be viewed on par with other health care professionals.
I was happy to see a person of color speaking out for stuttering. Speech problems affect the Black community in the same percentages as any other community. In my opinion, there is not enough attention given to the need to create better access to speech therapy for African-Americans with speech problems. It makes me think of the fact that all kids in the U.S. have the legal right to free speech therapy because of past federal legislation.
The Stuttering Foundation website contains a brochure explaining this free therapy that is called “Special Education Law and Children Who Stutter.” I have always thought that this benefit of free speech therapy should be publicized more, especially in the African-American community. The Stuttering Foundation site gives out many helpful resources at no charge.
Garfield Chamerblain
Boston
Americans not so good
Our country has been changed forever. In my many years, I have never seen so many people angry and upset all the time. A smile is a rare treasure. American flags are now flown upside down and bumper stickers vulgarly denounce President Biden.
Perhaps I have been tricked into believing Americans are generally good people, went to public school to learn many of the same things I did, and were taught to respect their elders, law enforcement and health-care workers.
What has happened? It has so much to do with the internet. Yet, why are children exposed to this anger from the adults around them? I was not burdened with adult issues as a child. The young people will grow up to be just like their families and accept their values as truth. How can children differentiate truth from lies? We have a choice.
Joan Mahon