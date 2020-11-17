Voice of the People, Nov. 17, 2020

The woman who wrote in about the killing of bear with a bow and arrow should take heart. Gov. Murphy has promised to end the killing of bear next year. She should also take heart in knowing that those who kill wildlife for sport are a shrinking minority and currently down to a small 1.2% of New Jersey residents. Thankfully, the younger generation is not showing signs of a growing interest in this activity, despite Fish & Wildlife’s attempt to promote the killing of wildlife by holding special killing days for minors. The saddest thing is that this small group controls New Jersey’s hunting policies, when they should be under the control of the governor and the vast majority of New Jersey’s residents who oppose all blood sports. Under a little- known law passed many years ago, the Legislature gave control of the New Jersey Fish & Wildlife Commission to a private club that promotes hunting. This obscene law is akin to having the fox guard the henhouse. To my knowledge, this is the only case I know of that has a private club controlling a New Jersey government agency. The actions of the Fish & Wildlife Commission, under the auspices of this private club, have permeated throughout other state agencies whereby all of these affiliated agencies are full of employees who support hunting. People should write to Gov. Murphy and ask that he bring the New Jersey Fish & Wildlife Commission under his control and end this private club’s control and influence. The time is right.