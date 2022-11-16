Voice of the People, Nov.16, 2022

Followers of Trump are still delusional

This is about those I consider conservatives. The real ones. Not the phonies. Ones whose cornerstone values are the Constitution, the rule of law and institutions that make those possible. When are they going to take their party back? They used to call themselves Republican before their brothers and sisters swallowed the Trump Kool-Aid. And I think they still hold onto the Republican label because they have no place else to go. A political party without a moral core grounded in reality, not self-delusion, eventually self-destructs.

I am no fan of President Joe Biden. But he did call Vladimir Putin a war criminal. Donald Trump called him a “genius.”

The big lie that Trump won the election worked well for some. Now it’s a litmus test for so-called real Republicans. It didn’t matter that when it came time to produce evidence in open court, there was nothing worth pursuing. Believing mattered more than evidence. Intelligence has nothing to do with it.

Why was selling the fraud so easy? I believe because the lie was aimed at minds that want to be lied to. Even Trump was booed when he told people to get vaccinated. When people like that go into a party, the lunatics eventually take over the asylum. The ones who know better, but are in the game to get power, have no choice but to bobble their heads along with loonies. Courage only makes some a target. Just ask Congresswoman Liz Cheney. That is why the Republican Party has so few moral leaders.

The joke is anyone who challenges the delusion is called a RINO. The fact is many real Republicans have already left.

James Tweed

Ocean City